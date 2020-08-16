Key dates

• Today: Business committee meets this afternoon to agree a parliament timetable

• September 6: Parliament dissolves

• September 13: Writ Day, nominations close 18 September

• October 3: Advance voting begins, last day for return of the writ is 12 November

• October 17: Election day

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to delay this year's election until October 17.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges agreed with Ardern's decision.

"The election date needed to be moved in the interests of fairness and ability to focus right now on Covid-19. That's happened [so this] is the right thing to do," he said.

National Party Tauranga MP Simon Bridges. Photo / File

New Conservative Tauranga candidate Margaret Colmore said keeping the original election day would have been unfair and undemocratic.

"It does give the incumbent Government complete control of the media. We are very pleased it has been delayed. It will give us more exposure."

Colmore said the party already used social media successfully in its campaign and now it was able to do more.

"This is giving us more time to do door knocking, more one on one meetings or small meetings."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said the business community will be more concerned about the management of Covid-19 than the election date.

"The effects of lockdown are front of mind. The delay to October 17 seems like a sensible course of action."

General manager of Tremains Bay of Plenty, Anton Jones, said the election had certainly had an impact on buyers and sellers decisions in the past, however, he did not believe delaying the election date would have much of an impact this year.

"The reason I say that is because there is so much demand out there at the moment. Covid-19 level 3 will have more of an effect because it has happened again."

The Bay of Plenty Times is seeking further comment from other candidates and community leaders.

Today's decision solely came down to Ardern's choice.

At a press conference at the Beehive to announce the decision, Ardern said the re-emergence of Covid in the community is a cause for concern for the election period.

There was no suggestion New Zealand would be in elevated alert levels on September 19, she said.

While the Electoral Commission said voting could safely happen under alert level 2, Ardern said she also had to factor in participation of voters, fairness and certainty.

Under normal circumstances, the election date rests solely on the Prime Minister but Ardern said moving the election was a significant decision so consulted other political leaders.

Complete consensus was unlikely - but all agreed on certainty.

"The Electoral Commission, via the Ministry of Justice, has advised me that a safe and accessible election is achievable on this date. This short delay gives the commission more time to prepare including freeing up facilities for early voting during school holidays," she said.

"Moving the date by four weeks also gives all parties a fair shot to campaign and delivers New Zealanders certainty without unnecessarily long delays.

"With the re-emergence of Covid-19 in our community these are not ordinary times and so while the decision as to the election date sits with me, I spoke with all party leaders to seek their views.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the 2020 election will be delayed. Photo / File

"Covid will be with us for some time to come. Continuously pushing out an election does not lessen the risk of disruption and this is why the Electoral Commission has planned for the possibility of holding an election where the country is at Level 2, and with some parts at Level 3.

"I will not change the election date again.

"This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead."