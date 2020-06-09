

It's a scheme that has no need for improvement and one that put Jake Alder in a job.

That's what Alder told Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Employment Willie Jackson as they met at NZ Home Solutions in Mount Maunganui yesterday to discuss the Mana in Mahi scheme.

The programme, which is designed to provide employment and an industry training qualification pathway to young people on a benefit, sees employers receive a wage subsidy at the annual Jobseeker Support rate and support for work-readiness or pre-employment costs.

Alder who has been employed by NZ Home Solutions as an electrical apprentice since November 2019 said he hoped after seven months in the job that he could be considered useful.

"You figure out how everything goes and now I can knuckle down and lend a hand when I'm needed.

"It's definitely been a dream come true kinda thing, once I decided what I wanted to do."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Employment Minister Willie Jackson visiting NZ Home Solutions Tauranga-based electrical business. Photo / George Novak

Alder told Ardern when she asked if there was anything in the scheme that needed improvement. He couldn't think of a single thing, and said it was a great programme.

Last year, a $49.9 million boost from the Wellbeing Budget extended the available places within the Mana in Mahi scheme from 150 to 2000.

The criteria for placement the programme had also been extended to now include young people not in employment or education (NEETs).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting NZ Home Solutions Tauranga-based electrical business with Jake Alder (left), director Alister Baird and Nathan Badger. Photo / George Novak

NZ Home Solutions director Alister Baird said it was only when the programme expanded its offerings that it made it appropriate for him to jump in.

"I think from the funding both to the employer and employee it really helps both parties. It is always a risk, but I probably would've done it, although this takes out the risk.

"We were given a break at 16, somebody took a punt on us back then, so we should take a punt on these people otherwise they will never get here."

NZ Home Solutions, a local Tauranga-based electrical business, installs solar power, heat pumps and positive pressure home ventilation systems.

Across the region, they provide general electrical services to homes, community buildings, schools and businesses.

The meeting followed Ardern's visit to Trevelyan's kiwifruit packhousee in Te Puke earlier today.

Jackson was also in Tauranga today to announce funding for a new initiative to help up to 60 at-risk young people in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty gain jobs.