

Sammy Abraham couldn't wait to get onto his bike and cycle on Tahatai Coast School's brand new cycle track for the first time.

The five-year-old was one of the first pupils to ride the 500m long and two-metre-wide track, which the school officially opened today.

Sammy was all smiles as he zoomed around the asphalt track on one of the school's brand new bikes. His brand new helmet was strapped tight under his chin.

Principal Matt Skilton addressed the school before the red ribbon was cut to officially open the new track.

"We want our students to be active, fit and healthy. We want them to be challenged and have the best facilities all while being safe," he said.

Skilton said the continued development of the school grounds was not just for benefit of its pupils during school time, but the wider community.

He said the track was also to provide a space for children to ride after school or on weekends when some may learn how to ride their bikes for the first time.

Skilton said the track cost $130,000 to complete, which included the design, donated resources, building of the track, and a 40-foot shipping container to store the 50 bikes new bikes and helmets.

Tahatai School's Tim Acker and Brian Perry Civil's Adam Plimmer help Sammy Abraham, 5, cut the ribbon. Fellow pupils Daniel Hart, 11, and Joshua Bell, 11, supervise. Photo / Andrew Warner

The project was funded and supported through support from the Bike On Charitable Trust and generosity of Tauranga City Council Project Tauranga companies.

Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui ward councillor Steve Morris was invited to speak at the event.

Morris spoke how he wished he had a bike track when he went to primary school in Pāpāmoa in the 1980s.

Tahatai School's travel safe leaders Joshua Bell, 11, and Daniel Hart, 11, were invited by their principal to cut the ribbon with one of the school's newest pupils Sammy Abraham, 5.

"Having the new bike track means we now have a safe and easy way to learn and grown new skills," Joshua said.