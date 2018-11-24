Junior students from Whanganui's west cluster schools enjoyed a fun day out at Cooks Gardens on Friday.

It was the inaugural tabloid sports day for the 5 to 8-year-olds from Kai iwi, Waitotara, Ngamatapouri, Westmere, Brunswick, Faith City and Mosston schools.

They participated in events such as chuck the chicken, obstacles courses, a tyre roll and beanbag throwing.

Waitotara School were tasked with organising the inaugural event.

Principal Jane Corcoran said it all went smoothly.

"It's the first time we've run this event. As a group of principals we get together twice a term and we were talking about the need to run an event for the junior children," she said.

"I've got some amazing feedback today from parents and teachers, so it's definitely going to be an annual event."

The event was originally going to be held in term one of 2018, but was postponed because of poor weather.

This time, the 334 children had prime conditions on a day that was also aimed at development for senior students.

"It's a leadership day for our senior students; they come along and they run the activities," Corcoran said.

"It's about building their leadership and giving them the opportunity to run these events without an adult."

Each school was tasked with running one activity for the students in Year 1, 2 and 3.

Corcoran said the activities would help to build their co-ordination, teach them about sportsmanship and develop their throwing skills.

"Cooks Gardens is the best place to do it. It's an awesome facility we've got here.

"There has been brilliant support, lots of parent help and heaps of happy kids who are enjoying themselves."