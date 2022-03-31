Tandoori Lamb Pizza

Cook time: 45 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|¼ cup
|tandoori paste
|¼ cup
|Anchor Protein+ Yoghurt Unsweetened
|300 grams
|lamb backstrap
|30g
|Anchor Butter
|2 medium
|red onions, thickly sliced
|1 clove
|garlic, crushed
|1 large
|pizza base
|¼ cup
|mango chutney
|½ cup (125ml)
|Anchor Sour Cream or Protein+ Yoghurt Unsweetened Yoghurt
|Handful
|Coriander leaves
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200C
- Combine the tandoori paste and yoghurt and smooth over the lamb and set aside
- Melt the butter in a medium saucepan and cook the onions and garlic until caramalised.
- Spread the mango chutney over the pizza base and top with the caramalised onions. Bake in the over for 15 minutes or until the base is crispy
- Meanwhile, cook the lamb as desired over an oiled grill or frying pan. Rest for five minutes then slice thinly.
- Top the pizza with sliced lamb, corriander leaves and sour cream or yoghurt as desired.