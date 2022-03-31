Voyager 2021 media awards
Tandoori Lamb Pizza

Cook time: 45 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

¼ cuptandoori paste
¼ cupAnchor Protein+ Yoghurt Unsweetened
300 gramslamb backstrap
30gAnchor Butter
2 mediumred onions, thickly sliced
1 clovegarlic, crushed
1 largepizza base
¼ cupmango chutney
½ cup (125ml)Anchor Sour Cream or Protein+ Yoghurt Unsweetened Yoghurt
HandfulCoriander leaves

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C
  2. Combine the tandoori paste and yoghurt and smooth over the lamb and set aside
  3. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan and cook the onions and garlic until caramalised.
  4. Spread the mango chutney over the pizza base and top with the caramalised onions. Bake in the over for 15 minutes or until the base is crispy
  5. Meanwhile, cook the lamb as desired over an oiled grill or frying pan. Rest for five minutes then slice thinly.
  6. Top the pizza with sliced lamb, corriander leaves and sour cream or yoghurt as desired.

