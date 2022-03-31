Tandoori Lamb Pizza

Preheat the oven to 200C

Combine the tandoori paste and yoghurt and smooth over the lamb and set aside

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan and cook the onions and garlic until caramalised.

Spread the mango chutney over the pizza base and top with the caramalised onions. Bake in the over for 15 minutes or until the base is crispy

Meanwhile, cook the lamb as desired over an oiled grill or frying pan. Rest for five minutes then slice thinly.