Sweet Stem Broccoli Soup with Smoked Macadamia Crumb

This sweet stem broccoli soup with smoked macadamia nut crumb and cheesy bread is not only full of greens, but is mighty delicious. The crumb and cheese toast take this classic to another level.
Cook time: 1h 0 min
Serves: 6
Ingredients
|2 bags
|sweet stem broccoli (we love The Fresh Grower)
|½
|onion, chopped into quarters
|1
|celery stalk, chopped into thirds
|2 tsp
|extra virgin olive oil (we love Olivado)
|1 tbsp
|Anchor Butter
|1 large
|potato, peeled and cubed
|1L
|chicken stock
|1 ½ cup
|Anchor Trim Milk
|½ cup
|tasty cheese (we love Mainland)
For the smoked macadamia crumb:
|1 cup
|natural macadamia nuts, roughly chopped (we love Alison's Pantry)
|2 tsp
|smoked paprika
|2 tsp
|manuka and wildflower honey (we love Airborne Honey)
|½ tsp
|salt
Serve with:
|6 slices
|Pumpkin seed & chia toast (we love
|1 cup
|tasty cheese Cheese (we love Mainland)
Method
- Heat the oven to 190C and line a flat baking tray.
- Lay the sweet stem broccoli, onion and celery out on the baking tray, drizzle with olive oil, a few dollops of butter and sprinkle with lashings of salt and pepper. Roast for 15 minutes until tender and golden.
- Bring chicken stock and milk to boil in a heavy based saucepan. Add the potato and cook until tender.
- Add the roasted sweet stem broccoli, onion, celery and cheese to the pot. Blitz with a hand blender until smooth.
- In a fry pan over a high heat, toast the macadamia nuts and smoked paprika until fragrant and golden. Add the salt and honey and fry until caramelised. Pour out onto baking paper and let cool.
- Line a flat baking tray and place the slices of bread side by side. Sprinkle with cheese and pop in the oven on high to grill for 5 minutes until golden and crispy!
- Serve the soup with a sprinkling of macadamia crumb and a side of cheesy hot bread.