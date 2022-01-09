Voyager 2021 media awards
Summer Coleslaw with Herb Dressing

Summer dining isn't complete without a delicious side of 'slaw! Our recipe for Summer Coleslaw with Herb Dressing is a unique twist on the crispy, tangy favourite.

Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 10 mins
Serves: 4 - 6

Dressing Ingredients

1 cupRocket
1 cupFresh mixed herbs
1Garlic clove
1 TbspLemon zest
¼ cupLemon juice
½ cupOlive oil
2 tspRunny honey
¼ tspSalt
¼ tspPepper
Pinch, chilli flakes

Salad Ingredients

4-5 cupsGreen cabbage
1 cupPeas, cooked
1Asparagus bunch, cooked
½ cupFresh herbs, roughly chopped
70gHazelnuts, roasted

Directions

  1. For the dressing into a blender place the rocket, herbs, chilli, garlic, zest, juice, oil, honey, salt, pepper and half the hazelnuts. Blitz until well combined. Store in a jar
  2. For the slaw in a large bowl place the cabbage. Add the peas, cut the asparagus thinly on a diagonal and add along with the herbs and roughly chopped nuts.

