Spicy Carrot Soup

Cook time:1h 0 min
Serves: 6
Ingredients
|2 tablespoons
|Anchor Butter
|1 large
|onion, finely chopped
|1 kg
|carrots, roughly chopped
|4 cloves
|garlic, finely chopped
|½ teaspoon
|ground coriander
|½ teaspoon
|ground cumin
|1 teaspoon
|smoked paprika
|½ teaspoon
|salt
|1 ½ litres
|vegetable stock
|2 tablespoons
|Anchor Sour Cream
|Bunch
|Fresh coriander to serve
Method
- Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a low heat.
- Add the onion, carrots, garlic, coriander, cumin, smoked paprika, and salt, gently cook for 15 minutes.
- Pour into the stock and simmer until the carrots are tender, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes.
- Blend soup to a puree and serve in bowls with a dollop of sour cream and coriander.