Seafood Risotto

Photo / Supplied.

Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 6

Ingredients

Soup

2leeks, finely sliced
2cloves garlic
50ganchor butter
2 cupsaborio rice
1 ¼ litresfish or vegetable stock
½ cupdry white wine (optional)
600 gramsseafood marinara mix
2 Tbspfinely chopped chives
½ cupAnchor Fresh Cream
½ cupAnchor Parmesan Cheese
To tasteSalt and pepper

Method

  1. Cook the leeks and garlic in the butter in a large saucepan for 15 minutes until softened. Add the rice and toss through the butter and leek mixture.
  2. Slowly add the vegetable stock, stirring all the time until well absorbed. Add in the dry white wine if using.
  3. When the rice is almost cooked, gently stir in the seafood marinara mixture and cook until the seafood is opaque.
  4. Gently stir in the cream and Parmesan cheese until well combined, divide into four bowls and garnish with freshly chopped chives.
  5. Serve with vegetables or a side salad

