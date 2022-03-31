Seafood Risotto

Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients
Soup
|2
|leeks, finely sliced
|2
|cloves garlic
|50g
|anchor butter
|2 cups
|aborio rice
|1 ¼ litres
|fish or vegetable stock
|½ cup
|dry white wine (optional)
|600 grams
|seafood marinara mix
|2 Tbsp
|finely chopped chives
|½ cup
|Anchor Fresh Cream
|½ cup
|Anchor Parmesan Cheese
|To taste
|Salt and pepper
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Method
- Cook the leeks and garlic in the butter in a large saucepan for 15 minutes until softened. Add the rice and toss through the butter and leek mixture.
- Slowly add the vegetable stock, stirring all the time until well absorbed. Add in the dry white wine if using.
- When the rice is almost cooked, gently stir in the seafood marinara mixture and cook until the seafood is opaque.
- Gently stir in the cream and Parmesan cheese until well combined, divide into four bowls and garnish with freshly chopped chives.
- Serve with vegetables or a side salad