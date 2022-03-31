Seafood Risotto

Cook the leeks and garlic in the butter in a large saucepan for 15 minutes until softened. Add the rice and toss through the butter and leek mixture.

Slowly add the vegetable stock, stirring all the time until well absorbed. Add in the dry white wine if using.

When the rice is almost cooked, gently stir in the seafood marinara mixture and cook until the seafood is opaque.

Gently stir in the cream and Parmesan cheese until well combined, divide into four bowls and garnish with freshly chopped chives.