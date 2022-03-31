Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

Carefully cut the butternut squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Place cut side up on a large roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and bake for 1 hour. Set aside.

Heat two tablespoons of butter in a large pot on a medium heat. Add the onion, celery, carrot and garlic, season with a pinch of salt and pepper and cook for around 10 minutes, until softened.

Add the baked squash (skin and all) and stock to the pot. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes, breaking up the butternut squash with a wooden spoon.

Turn the heat off and use a stick blender to whiz the soup to a smooth consistency, or pour it into a blender (in batches if necessary) and purée until smooth. Add herbs and spices of your choice (we recommend nutmeg, cloves and some chilli flakes).