Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Who knew you could pack a protein punch into a pizza base? Crafted with our Anchor Protein+ Yoghurt and a few other goodies - this pizza is one to love and to be enjoyed on a Friday night outside or tucked up inside with a movie.
Cook time: 1h 30 mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients
Soup
|1kg
|butternut squash
|Dash of
|olive oil
|2 tbsp
|Anchor Butter
|1 large
|onion, finely diced
|2
|celery stalks, finely diced
|1 large
|carrot, finely diced
|2 large
|cloves garlic, finely sliced
|4 cups
|vegetable stock
|½ cup
|Anchor Cream
|salt and pepper
Optional: Garlic Bread
|500g
|Anchor Unsalted Butter, at room temperature
|5 cloves
|garlic, minced
|1 cup
|packed herbs, finely chopped (use a mixture of parsley, basil, sage, coriander or whatever tickles your tastebuds)
|salt and pepper
|1
|French breadstick
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.
- Carefully cut the butternut squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Place cut side up on a large roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and bake for 1 hour. Set aside.
- Heat two tablespoons of butter in a large pot on a medium heat. Add the onion, celery, carrot and garlic, season with a pinch of salt and pepper and cook for around 10 minutes, until softened.
- Add the baked squash (skin and all) and stock to the pot. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes, breaking up the butternut squash with a wooden spoon.
- Turn the heat off and use a stick blender to whiz the soup to a smooth consistency, or pour it into a blender (in batches if necessary) and purée until smooth. Add herbs and spices of your choice (we recommend nutmeg, cloves and some chilli flakes).
- Stir through the cream, season to taste.
Garlic Bread:
- Place the butter, garlic and herbs in a large bowl, season with salt and pepper and mix well. Halve the mixture and place each half on a separate sheet of greaseproof paper. Roll each sheet around the butter to form a cylinder, twisting the ends like a Christmas cracker.
- Place in the fridge for a few hours to firm up.
- Once the butters are firm, unwrap and slice into 1 cm rounds. Place the rounds in a freezer-proof bag and pop in the freezer.
- When you're ready to make garlic bread, simply take the butter rounds from the freezer, pop onto sliced French bread and grill until golden and bubbling.