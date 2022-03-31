Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Voyager 2021 media awards
Cook time: 1h 30 mins
Serves: 6

Ingredients

Soup

1kgbutternut squash
Dash ofolive oil
2 tbspAnchor Butter
1 largeonion, finely diced
2celery stalks, finely diced
1 largecarrot, finely diced
2 largecloves garlic, finely sliced
4 cupsvegetable stock
½ cupAnchor Cream
salt and pepper

Optional: Garlic Bread

500gAnchor Unsalted Butter, at room temperature
5 clovesgarlic, minced
1 cuppacked herbs, finely chopped (use a mixture of parsley, basil, sage, coriander or whatever tickles your tastebuds)
salt and pepper
1French breadstick

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.
  2. Carefully cut the butternut squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Place cut side up on a large roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and bake for 1 hour. Set aside.
  3. Heat two tablespoons of butter in a large pot on a medium heat. Add the onion, celery, carrot and garlic, season with a pinch of salt and pepper and cook for around 10 minutes, until softened.
  4. Add the baked squash (skin and all) and stock to the pot. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes, breaking up the butternut squash with a wooden spoon.
  5. Turn the heat off and use a stick blender to whiz the soup to a smooth consistency, or pour it into a blender (in batches if necessary) and purée until smooth. Add herbs and spices of your choice (we recommend nutmeg, cloves and some chilli flakes).
  6. Stir through the cream, season to taste.

Garlic Bread:

  1. Place the butter, garlic and herbs in a large bowl, season with salt and pepper and mix well. Halve the mixture and place each half on a separate sheet of greaseproof paper. Roll each sheet around the butter to form a cylinder, twisting the ends like a Christmas cracker.
  2. Place in the fridge for a few hours to firm up.
  3. Once the butters are firm, unwrap and slice into 1 cm rounds. Place the rounds in a freezer-proof bag and pop in the freezer.
  4. When you're ready to make garlic bread, simply take the butter rounds from the freezer, pop onto sliced French bread and grill until golden and bubbling.

