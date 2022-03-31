Raspberry Choc Pots

Whip the cream until soft peaks form. Fold in the yoghurt, then set aside.

Beat the cream cheese and sugar together. Add the cooled, melted chocolate and beat until just combined. Add the cream and yoghurt mixture and mix thoroughly to ensure all of the ingredients are incorporated.

Layer each serving glass with crushed biscuits, then the chocolate mix, then raspberries. Follow with another row of chocolate mix and raspberries, and a sprinkling of biscuit crumbs on top.