Raspberry Choc Pots

Photo / Supplied.

Photo / Supplied.

Not for sale


Cook time: 1h 15 mins
Serves: 6

Ingredients

100mlAnchor Cream
100gAnchor Protein+ Natural Yoghurt
200gAnchor Cream Cheese
100gcaster sugar
180gdark chocolate, melted and cooled
150gchocolate biscuits, crushed
for layeringFresh raspberries

Method

  1. Whip the cream until soft peaks form. Fold in the yoghurt, then set aside.
  2. Beat the cream cheese and sugar together. Add the cooled, melted chocolate and beat until just combined. Add the cream and yoghurt mixture and mix thoroughly to ensure all of the ingredients are incorporated.
  3. Layer each serving glass with crushed biscuits, then the chocolate mix, then raspberries. Follow with another row of chocolate mix and raspberries, and a sprinkling of biscuit crumbs on top.
  4. Refrigerate for at least an hour to set, then dig in.

