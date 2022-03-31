Pineapple & Coconut Tray Bake with Cream Cheese Icing

Preheat oven to 170C.

Beat the butter and sugar until fluffy. Add the eggs and yogurt and beat again.

In a large bowl combine the flour, baking soda and salt and stir to combine.

Slowly add the flour mixture into the eggs, mixing to combine.

Fold in the diced pineapple and coconut.

Pour into the tray bake tin on top of caramel pineapples.

Bake for 60-70 minutes, checking on the traybake after 40 minutes. It is cooked when you prick with a skewer or toothpick and it comes out clean.