Pineapple & Coconut Tray Bake with Cream Cheese Icing

This tropical traybake is so delicious you may want to eat it for breakfast. We make it with fresh juicy pineapple and top it off with an addictive cream cheese icing!
Cook time: 1h 30 mins
Serves: 1
Ingredients
For the cake batter
|2 cups
|fresh pineapple, diced (we love Dole)
|2 cups
|shredded Coconut (we love Alison's Pantry)
|2 cups
|Anchor Protein+ Plain Yoghurt
|200g
|Anchor Butter, cubed and softened
|4
|eggs (we love Woodland)
|2 cups
|golden sugar (we love Chantal Organics)
|3 cups
|flour (we love Chantal Organics)
|1 tsp
|baking soda
|1 tsp
|salt (we love Chantal Organics)
For the pineapple caramel:
|8
|thickly sliced rounds of pineapple, core removed (we love Dole)
|100g
|golden sugar
For the cream cheese icing:
|250g
|Anchor Cream Cheese
|½ cup
|butter, cubed and softened
|1 cup
|icing sugar
|1 tsp
|vanilla essence
Method for the Pineapple Caramel:
- Grease and line a deep tray bake tin.
- In non stick fry pan over a medium-high heat, melt the sugar gently wait until it turns to a lovely golden caramel colour - being careful not to stir (or burn yourself!). Instantly drizzle caramel on the bottom of the tray evenly.
- Place pineapple slices beautifully on top of the caramel.
Method for the Cake Batter:
- Preheat oven to 170C.
- Beat the butter and sugar until fluffy. Add the eggs and yogurt and beat again.
- In a large bowl combine the flour, baking soda and salt and stir to combine.
- Slowly add the flour mixture into the eggs, mixing to combine.
- Fold in the diced pineapple and coconut.
- Pour into the tray bake tin on top of caramel pineapples.
- Bake for 60-70 minutes, checking on the traybake after 40 minutes. It is cooked when you prick with a skewer or toothpick and it comes out clean.
- Turn out on a rack as soon as it comes out of the oven very carefully and let it cool completely.
Method for the Cream Cheese Icing:
- Beat the cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy.
- Slowly add the icing sugar, beating well. Stir in the vanilla.
- Smooth over the cooled traybake with a spatula and serve on the side as a spread. Option to sprinkle with toasted coconut if that tickles your fancy!