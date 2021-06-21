Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Mascarpone, honey & harissa crumpets

Not for sale

Make your crumpets sing with a spicy, creamy and subtly sweet topping.

Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 2 mins
Serves: 2

Ingredients

4 TbspMascarpone, room temperature
4Golden Crumpets
2 tspHarissa
2 tspLiquid honey
PinchSalt
Zest of a lemon

Directions

  1. Mix the mascarpone, lemon zest and salt together in a bowl, set aside.
  2. Toast the crumpets to your liking
  3. Spread the mascarpone mixture evenly over the crumpets, put quarter a tsp of harissa (depending on how spicy you like it) in the middle of each crumpet and use a knife to swirl it through the mascarpone, then drizzle over some honey.
Photo / Supplied.
Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by