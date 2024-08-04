Karaage Chicken Sushi Cups

Preheat your oven to 200°C and lightly grease a muffin tray.

Cook karaage chicken for 15 minutes. Turn the oven down to 180°C.

In a mixing bowl, combine the rice and vinegar and mix until well combined.

Place 2-3 tablespoons of rice in the center of a nori sheet and place it in a muffin hole. Repeat until all 12 cups are ready.

Slice the karaage chicken bites in 4-6 pieces and top each cup with up to 6 bits. Bake for 10 minutes.