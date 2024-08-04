Advertisement
Karaage Chicken Sushi Cups

These Karaage Chicken Sushi Cups are quick to make and are perfect for lunchboxes.

Ingredients:

For the sushi cups

1 boxWaitoa Free Range Karaage Chicken
1 & 1/2 cupscooked sushi rice
1 tsprice vinegar (or sushi vinegar)
12 nori squarescut them so they fit your muffin tray cups

To garnish

  • Kewpie mayonnaise
  • Sesame seeds
  • Spring onions, sliced
Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 200°C and lightly grease a muffin tray.
  2. Cook karaage chicken for 15 minutes. Turn the oven down to 180°C.
  3. In a mixing bowl, combine the rice and vinegar and mix until well combined.
  4. Place 2-3 tablespoons of rice in the center of a nori sheet and place it in a muffin hole. Repeat until all 12 cups are ready.
  5. Slice the karaage chicken bites in 4-6 pieces and top each cup with up to 6 bits. Bake for 10 minutes.
  6. Once ready, remove from the tray, drizzle with Kewpie mayonnaise and sprinkle with Spring onions and sesame seeds.

