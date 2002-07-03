Jess's Creamy Smoked Fish Pie

Preheat oven to 180°C fan bake.

Boil potatoes in a large pot of salted water until tender. Drain, then mash in the pot with the Anchor Butter and Anchor Blue™ milk. Season to taste.

For the filling melt the Anchor Butter in a medium sized saucepan. Sprinkle in the flour and cook for a couple of minutes, on a medium heat.

Add the Anchor Blue™ milk half a cup at a time stirring continuously after each addition until thick and smooth.

Remove the saucepan from heat and stir through the mustard, nutmeg, lemon zest. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Gently stir through the fish until well combined. Transfer to an ovenproof dish

Scatter peas and boiled egg on top of the fish.

Gently spoon over the mashed potato and spread out using the back of a spoon, making peaks as you go. Brush with the melted Anchor Butter.

Place into the oven and bake for 25 minutes until golden and bubbling.