Indian Spiced Cauliflower and Tahini Yoghurt Couscous Salad

Preheat oven to 210C and line a baking tray with parchment.

Drizzle with coconut oil, garam masala, turmeric and honey.

Place the cauliflower slices over the mix and repeat the process to ensure the cauliflower slices are evenly coated.

Bake for 30 minutes until golden. Add the chickpeas and bake for a further 10 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix together the dressing ingredients. Set aside.

Cook the couscous as per packet instructions.

In a large bowl, mix together the spinach, couscous, raisins, chopped almonds and herbs. Dress with the Tahini Yoghurt Dressing.