Indian Spiced Cauliflower and Tahini Yoghurt Couscous Salad

Cook time: 1h 0 min
Ingredients
For the Cauliflower
|1 head
|cauliflower - thick whole slices
|1 can
|chickpeas - drained (we love Chantal Organics)
|1 tsp
|garam masala
|1 tsp
|turmeric
|1 tsp
|honey
|2 tbsp
|coconut oil ( we love Olivado Extra Virgin - melted)
For the Dressing
|1 tbsp
|Tahini (we love Chantal Organics)
|1 cup
|Anchor Protein+ Coconut or Natural Yoghurt
|1
|lemon - zest and juice
To Serve
|½ a bag
|of spinach (we love The Fresh Grower)
|1 packet
|chicken and lemon couscous (we love Diamond)
|A handful
|of Chantal Organics Raisins
|A handful
|Chantal Organics Activated Almonds, roughly chopped
|A handful
|coriander & parsley - roughly chopped (we love Superb Herb)
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Method
- Preheat oven to 210C and line a baking tray with parchment.
- Drizzle with coconut oil, garam masala, turmeric and honey.
- Place the cauliflower slices over the mix and repeat the process to ensure the cauliflower slices are evenly coated.
- Bake for 30 minutes until golden. Add the chickpeas and bake for a further 10 minutes.
- In a small bowl, mix together the dressing ingredients. Set aside.
- Cook the couscous as per packet instructions.
- In a large bowl, mix together the spinach, couscous, raisins, chopped almonds and herbs. Dress with the Tahini Yoghurt Dressing.
- Serve the couscous salad topped with the baked cauliflower and chickpeas and drizzles of extra dressing. Devour!