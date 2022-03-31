Voyager 2021 media awards
Indian Spiced Cauliflower and Tahini Yoghurt Couscous Salad

Photo / Supplied.

Photo / Supplied.

Cook time: 1h 0 min

Ingredients

For the Cauliflower

1 headcauliflower - thick whole slices
1 canchickpeas - drained (we love Chantal Organics)
1 tspgaram masala
1 tspturmeric
1 tsphoney
2 tbspcoconut oil ( we love Olivado Extra Virgin - melted)

For the Dressing

1 tbspTahini (we love Chantal Organics)
1 cupAnchor Protein+ Coconut or Natural Yoghurt
1lemon - zest and juice

To Serve

½ a bagof spinach (we love The Fresh Grower)
1 packetchicken and lemon couscous (we love Diamond)
A handfulof Chantal Organics Raisins
A handfulChantal Organics Activated Almonds, roughly chopped
A handfulcoriander & parsley - roughly chopped (we love Superb Herb)

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 210C and line a baking tray with parchment.
  2. Drizzle with coconut oil, garam masala, turmeric and honey.
  3. Place the cauliflower slices over the mix and repeat the process to ensure the cauliflower slices are evenly coated.
  4. Bake for 30 minutes until golden. Add the chickpeas and bake for a further 10 minutes.
  5. In a small bowl, mix together the dressing ingredients. Set aside.
  6. Cook the couscous as per packet instructions.
  7. In a large bowl, mix together the spinach, couscous, raisins, chopped almonds and herbs. Dress with the Tahini Yoghurt Dressing.
  8. Serve the couscous salad topped with the baked cauliflower and chickpeas and drizzles of extra dressing. Devour!

