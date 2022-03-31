Voyager 2021 media awards
Dark Plum Swirl & Yoghurt Cheesecake Slice

Photo / Supplied.

Photo / Supplied.

Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 10

Ingredients

Base:

1 250gpacket plain biscuits
80gAnchor Butter, melted

Filling:

2 tspGelatin powder
1 and ½ cupsAnchor Protein Plus Plain Yoghurt
3/4 cupCaster sugar
500gAnchor Cream Cheese
1 tspVanilla
1 ½ cupsTinned plums, drained, pitted and roughly chopped
To serve:Optional, freeze dried berries and edible flowers

Method

  1. Blend biscuits until crushed. Add the melted butter and stir until combined. Press into a medium-sized slice tin, lined with baking paper. Refrigerate while you make the filling.
  2. In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin evenly over 3 tbsp water. Let it stand for one minute. Microwave on high for 20 to 30 seconds until hot and whisk until dissolved. Set aside to cool to room temperature.
  3. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and caster sugar until fluffy. Add the yoghurt and vanilla and beat until combined. Add gelatin mixture and beat until combined.
  4. Pour filling onto the crust, then dollop plums on top, swirl through the the end of a fork.
  5. Cover and refrigerate until set, at least six hours. Serve with freeze dried berries and edible flowers if you have them.

