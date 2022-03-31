Dark Plum Swirl & Yoghurt Cheesecake Slice

Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 10
Ingredients
Base:
|1 250g
|packet plain biscuits
|80g
|Anchor Butter, melted
Filling:
|2 tsp
|Gelatin powder
|1 and ½ cups
|Anchor Protein Plus Plain Yoghurt
|3/4 cup
|Caster sugar
|500g
|Anchor Cream Cheese
|1 tsp
|Vanilla
|1 ½ cups
|Tinned plums, drained, pitted and roughly chopped
|To serve:
|Optional, freeze dried berries and edible flowers
Method
- Blend biscuits until crushed. Add the melted butter and stir until combined. Press into a medium-sized slice tin, lined with baking paper. Refrigerate while you make the filling.
- In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin evenly over 3 tbsp water. Let it stand for one minute. Microwave on high for 20 to 30 seconds until hot and whisk until dissolved. Set aside to cool to room temperature.
- In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and caster sugar until fluffy. Add the yoghurt and vanilla and beat until combined. Add gelatin mixture and beat until combined.
- Pour filling onto the crust, then dollop plums on top, swirl through the the end of a fork.
- Cover and refrigerate until set, at least six hours. Serve with freeze dried berries and edible flowers if you have them.