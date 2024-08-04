Crispy Pork Belly

Here’s the secret to perfect pork belly that’s crispy on top and tender and juicy underneath.
Ingredients:
- 1-1.5kg skin-on boneless pork belly
- Salt
Method
- Preheat your oven to 180°C.
- Use a sharp knife to score the skin making sure you don’t cut past the fat layer.
- Pat the pork belly dry with paper towels. This helps to ensure a crispy skin.
- Season the pork belly generously with salt and place on a wire rack set over a baking tray, skin side up.
- Roast the pork belly in the preheated oven for 1 hour then increase the oven temperature to 220°C on the grill ensuring the pork belly is in the bottom half of the oven. Cook for a further 30 minutes or until the skin is crispy and the middle is cooked through.
- Once cooked, remove the pork belly from the oven and let it rest for 20 minutes before slicing and serving.