Crispy Pork Belly

Here’s the secret to perfect pork belly that’s crispy on top and tender and juicy underneath.

Ingredients:

  • 1-1.5kg skin-on boneless pork belly
  • Salt
Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.
  2. Use a sharp knife to score the skin making sure you don’t cut past the fat layer.
  3. Pat the pork belly dry with paper towels. This helps to ensure a crispy skin.
  4. Season the pork belly generously with salt and place on a wire rack set over a baking tray, skin side up.
  5. Roast the pork belly in the preheated oven for 1 hour then increase the oven temperature to 220°C on the grill ensuring the pork belly is in the bottom half of the oven. Cook for a further 30 minutes or until the skin is crispy and the middle is cooked through.
  6. Once cooked, remove the pork belly from the oven and let it rest for 20 minutes before slicing and serving.

