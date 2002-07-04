Clint's Baked Pumpkin Gnocchi

Photo / Supplied.

Cheesy and full of comforting flavours this easy baked pumpkin gnocchi satisfies the whole family.

All year round, this baked pumpkin gnocchi will be a crowd favourite. Rich and creamy, Clint's cheats gnocchi dish is a delightful coming together of easy ingredients that deliver on flavour. Roasted pumpkin slices that mix effortlessly into the cheesy base combined with the full flavoured Anchor cream makes this dish on to remember! We trust you will be a much loved guest at any gathering with this dish in hand.

Clint. Photo / Supplied.

Ingredients

1 tbsp Anchor Butter 2 ½ cups Anchor Cream 700g gnocchi (store bought) 1 pumpkin 1 red onion 2 tbsp olive oil 1 tsp thyme leaves 2 egg yolks ¾ cup shredded mozzarella ¼ cup grated parmesan

Method