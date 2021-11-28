Chicken waldorf salad club sammie

Mix mayonnaise, yoghurt, lemon juice and chives in a medium-sized bowl. Mix in shredded chicken, celery, salt, walnut pieces and seedless raisins until well combined.

Butter one side of 4 slices bread and both sides of 2 slices.

Lay 2 pieces of Tip Top Oatilicious sandwich bread slices non-buttered side down. Evenly spread the chicken mixture over each buttered slice. Layer the bread pieces that have been buttered on both sides on top. Evenly layer the apple over both sammies. Add shredded lettuce. Place remaining bread slices buttered side down.

Carefully, without using too much pressure, cut the crusts off.