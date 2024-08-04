Chicken Burger with a Twist

Cook the chicken burgers in the oven according to the packet instructions.

Slice the pineapple horizontally in four 1 cm thick rounds. Cut off the peel and remove the core using a round cookie cutter or a teaspoon to make rings. Heat a griddle with a little spray oil and grill the pineapple rings until deliciously charred. Keep warm.

Toss cabbage and spring onion together with the sesame dressing.Set aside.

Five minutes before the chicken burger cooking time finishes, slice the burger buns and place them in the oven to warm.

To build the burger; Smear some teriyaki sauce on the bottom bun. Top with the dressed slaw, then the chicken burger. On goes a pineapple ring, drizzle more teriyaki sauce and top with the bun.