Rich and silky yet light and fluffy, there's always room for banana cream pie to top off a long dinner.
Cook time: 1h
Serves: 8
Ingredients
|4
|Egg yolks
|½ cup
|Sugar
|¼ cup
|Flour
|¾ cup
|Anchor Fresh Milk
|¾ cup
|Anchor Fresh Cream
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1x 20cm
|Sweet pastry shell
|1 cup
|Anchor Fresh Cream, whipped
|Sliced
|Bananas
|(optional)
|Caramel sauce
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Method
- In a medium sized bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar and flour. Set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, heat together the milk, cream and vanilla extract and bring to a light simmer.
- Remove from the heat and pour into the egg and sugar mixture, whisk swiftly.
- Add the custard mixture back into the saucepan and return to the heat. Whisk the custard until it thickens. Pour the custard into a bowl and cover with cling film so it is touching the top of the custard. Refrigerate until cooled.
- Meanwhile, whip the cream until soft peaks have formed.
- To assemble, line the bottom of the cooked tart shell with the custard mixture. Top with the whipped cream, sliced banana and drizzle with caramel sauce if desired.