Banana & Butterscotch Syrup Cake

Cook time: 1h
Serves:
Ingredients
|125g
|Anchor Butter
|3/4 cup
|Brown sugar
|2
|Eggs
|2
|Ripe bananas, mashed
|200g
|Anchor Protein+ Plain Yoghurt
|200g
|Self raising flour, sifted
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
Butter scotch Syrup:
|2/3 cup
|Anchor Cream
|3/4 cup
|Brown sugar
|50g
|Anchor Original butter, cubed
To serve:
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|1/2 cup
|Pecan nuts, chopped
Method
- Preheat oven to 170°C. Grease and line a 22cm springform tin.
- Beat butter and sugar until pale and creamy. Add eggs one at time beating well after each addition.
- Fold in the mashed bananas and yoghurt, then sifted flour and baking soda until just combined.
- Spoon mixture into prepared tin and bake for 40-50 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Stand for 5-10 minutes then remove cake from the tin and place it on a wire rack while you make the syrup.
- To make the butterscotch syrup place the cream, sugar and butter in a medium saucepan. Stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until well combined. Boil another 5 minutes at a low heat until thickened slightly.
- Insert skewer a few times then pour the hot syrup over the warm cake. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and pecan nuts.
Serving Suggestion
- Cook in greased muffin tins to make gorgeous individual puddings. Adjust cooking time to 20 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean.