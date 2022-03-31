Banana & Butterscotch Syrup Cake

Preheat oven to 170°C. Grease and line a 22cm springform tin.

Beat butter and sugar until pale and creamy. Add eggs one at time beating well after each addition.

Fold in the mashed bananas and yoghurt, then sifted flour and baking soda until just combined.

Spoon mixture into prepared tin and bake for 40-50 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Stand for 5-10 minutes then remove cake from the tin and place it on a wire rack while you make the syrup.

To make the butterscotch syrup place the cream, sugar and butter in a medium saucepan. Stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until well combined. Boil another 5 minutes at a low heat until thickened slightly.