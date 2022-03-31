Voyager 2021 media awards
Banana & Butterscotch Syrup Cake

Photo / Supplied.

Cook time: 1h
Ingredients

125gAnchor Butter
3/4 cupBrown sugar
2Eggs
2Ripe bananas, mashed
200gAnchor Protein+ Plain Yoghurt
200gSelf raising flour, sifted
1 tspBaking powder

Butter scotch Syrup:

2/3 cupAnchor Cream
3/4 cupBrown sugar
50gAnchor Original butter, cubed

To serve:

Vanilla Ice Cream
1/2 cupPecan nuts, chopped

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 170°C. Grease and line a 22cm springform tin.
  2. Beat butter and sugar until pale and creamy. Add eggs one at time beating well after each addition.
  3. Fold in the mashed bananas and yoghurt, then sifted flour and baking soda until just combined.
  4. Spoon mixture into prepared tin and bake for 40-50 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Stand for 5-10 minutes then remove cake from the tin and place it on a wire rack while you make the syrup.
  5. To make the butterscotch syrup place the cream, sugar and butter in a medium saucepan. Stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until well combined. Boil another 5 minutes at a low heat until thickened slightly.
  6. Insert skewer a few times then pour the hot syrup over the warm cake. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and pecan nuts.

Serving Suggestion

  1. Cook in greased muffin tins to make gorgeous individual puddings. Adjust cooking time to 20 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean.

