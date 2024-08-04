Bacon & Egg Sausage Bites

Slice each sausage into 6 pieces.

Slice the bacon in half.

Wrap the bacon around the sausage pieces leaving a high rim to ensure space is left for the egg. Use a toothpick to secure the bacon.

Beat the eggs and cheese together. Season with salt.

Place the bacon wrapped sausages into the air fryer bake at 180°C for 8 minutes

Spoon the egg mixture into the sausages.