Bacon & Egg Sausage Bites

Classic breakfast essentials are brought together in these tasty little mouthfuls.
Ingredients:
|2 Beard
|Brothers Kiwi Classic Pork & Cress sausages
|2 Better
|Eggs free range eggs
|1 packet
|Farmland Streaky Bacon
|20g
|grated cheese
|hot
|sauce
Method
- Slice each sausage into 6 pieces.
- Slice the bacon in half.
- Wrap the bacon around the sausage pieces leaving a high rim to ensure space is left for the egg. Use a toothpick to secure the bacon.
- Beat the eggs and cheese together. Season with salt.
- Place the bacon wrapped sausages into the air fryer bake at 180°C for 8 minutes
- Spoon the egg mixture into the sausages.
- Bake at 180°C for a further 5 minutes.
