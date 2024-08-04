Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Eat Well / Sponsored

Bacon & Egg Sausage Bites

Classic breakfast essentials are brought together in these tasty little mouthfuls.

Ingredients:

2 BeardBrothers Kiwi Classic Pork & Cress sausages
2 BetterEggs free range eggs
1 packetFarmland Streaky Bacon
20ggrated cheese
hotsauce

Method

  1. Slice each sausage into 6 pieces.
  2. Slice the bacon in half.
  3. Wrap the bacon around the sausage pieces leaving a high rim to ensure space is left for the egg. Use a toothpick to secure the bacon.
  4. Beat the eggs and cheese together. Season with salt.
  5. Place the bacon wrapped sausages into the air fryer bake at 180°C for 8 minutes
  6. Spoon the egg mixture into the sausages.
  7. Bake at 180°C for a further 5 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Collections you may like