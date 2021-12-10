Anita Wigl'it's Seaman's Sandwich

Anita Wigl'it is a drag queen, entertainer and even plays the trumpet in the Royal Navy Band. In this episode of The Humble Yum Yum with Ganesh Raj she talks about her love of Italian food, how food has brought her extended family together and how growing up in small-town England shaped her life choices. The Humble Yum Yum explores Food, Family and Fame, each week Ganesh will ask his celebrity guests what their death row meal is, and then turn it into a recipe that feed 4 peoples for less than $20.
Listen to Episode 3: Anita Wigl'it's Secret Skills.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Serves: 4
Sandwich Ingredients
|8
|Essentials Sliced Bread White
|12
|Fish Fingers
|1 cup
|Colby Cheese, grated
|1
|Iceberg Lettuce
|1
|Cucumber
|4 Tbsp
|Tomato sauce
|1
|Lemon, cut into quarters
|1 cup
|Vegetable oil
Tartare Sauce Ingredients
|4 Tbsp
|Gherkins, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Capers, chopped
|4 Tbsp
|Mayonnaise
Directions
- Slice the crust off the white bread.
- Lightly toast the bread so it firms up a little. You can do this in a pan or a toaster. Then set aside.
- Heat the oil, in a pan, over a medium heat.
- Fry the fish fingers, 2-3 mins on each side, till golden brown. Set aside.
- In a bowl, mix the mayo, gherkins, and capers. Add a little pepper to taste. That's the Tartar sauce done.
- Spread a thick layer of the Tartar sauce on the bottom bread layer.
- Place a layer of lettuce on the Tartar sauce followed by a layer of three pieces of sliced cucumber. Springle a tiny pinch of salt and pepper on the cucumber.
- Place three fish fingers on top of the cucumber and squeeze some lemon juice on top.
- Drizzle with tomato sauce.
- Then put the final piece of toast on, as a lid, and you're ready to tuck in.