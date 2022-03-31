Anchor Kalakand

Line a colander with the cheese cloth.

Place the Anchor Blue™ Milk in a large pot and bring to a gentle boil.

Add the lemon juice to the hot milk and stir continuously until the milk has split and the curds and whey have separated. This should take 1-2 minutes.

Add the cold water, stir it in then pour the milk mixture into the colander.

Rinse it under more cold water, then gather up the cloth and squeeze all the water out until all you have left is the paneer.