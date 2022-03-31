Anchor Kalakand

Kalakand is a traditional Indian milk-based dessert. Made with our Anchor Blue™ milk, it's a delicious treat that the whole family will love.
Cook time: 35 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Paneer
|1 ½ litres
|Anchor Blue™ Milk
|2 tablespoons
|Lemon juice
|500ml
|Cold water
Kalakand
|180g
|Of the Paneer
|400g
|Condensed milk
|½ tsp
|ground cardamom
|¼ cup
|Roughly chopped pistachio nuts
|1
|Cheese/muslin cloth
Paneer
- Line a colander with the cheese cloth.
- Place the Anchor Blue™ Milk in a large pot and bring to a gentle boil.
- Add the lemon juice to the hot milk and stir continuously until the milk has split and the curds and whey have separated. This should take 1-2 minutes.
- Add the cold water, stir it in then pour the milk mixture into the colander.
- Rinse it under more cold water, then gather up the cloth and squeeze all the water out until all you have left is the paneer.
- Place into a bowl and crumble. It should resemble the texture of finely crumbled feta.
Kalakand
- Place a large non-stick frypan on a medium heat. Add the condensed milk and paneer and bring to a simmer.
- Stir in the cardamom and cook until the mixture has reduced and resembles very well scrambled eggs. This should take 8-9 minutes.
- Tip the mixture into the lined container and smooth it out, then sprinkle over the chopped pistachio nuts.
- Place the container in the fridge for 3-4 hours or overnight to firm up.
- To serve, remove from the container and slice into bite-size pieces.