Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Anchor Kalakand

Photo / Supplied.

Photo / Supplied.

Not for sale

Kalakand is a traditional Indian milk-based dessert. Made with our Anchor Blue™ milk, it's a delicious treat that the whole family will love.

Cook time: 35 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

Paneer

1 ½ litresAnchor Blue™ Milk
2 tablespoonsLemon juice
500mlCold water

Kalakand

180gOf the Paneer
400gCondensed milk
½ tspground cardamom
¼ cupRoughly chopped pistachio nuts
1Cheese/muslin cloth

Paneer

  1. Line a colander with the cheese cloth.
  2. Place the Anchor Blue™ Milk in a large pot and bring to a gentle boil.
  3. Add the lemon juice to the hot milk and stir continuously until the milk has split and the curds and whey have separated. This should take 1-2 minutes.
  4. Add the cold water, stir it in then pour the milk mixture into the colander.
  5. Rinse it under more cold water, then gather up the cloth and squeeze all the water out until all you have left is the paneer.
  6. Place into a bowl and crumble. It should resemble the texture of finely crumbled feta.

Kalakand

  1. Place a large non-stick frypan on a medium heat. Add the condensed milk and paneer and bring to a simmer.
  2. Stir in the cardamom and cook until the mixture has reduced and resembles very well scrambled eggs. This should take 8-9 minutes.
  3. Tip the mixture into the lined container and smooth it out, then sprinkle over the chopped pistachio nuts.
  4. Place the container in the fridge for 3-4 hours or overnight to firm up.
  5. To serve, remove from the container and slice into bite-size pieces.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by