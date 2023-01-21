Two Raw Sisters’ tofu banh mi

Place all the marinade ingredients in a bowl and mix to combine. Add the tofu pieces and gently toss through the marinating sauce, being very careful not to break any. Set aside.

For the pickled onions: Place the sliced onions and red wine vinegar in a bowl. Toss together and set aside.

For the chilli lime mayo: Place all the ingredients in a blender. Blend until a smooth creamy sauce is formed. Set aside.

Before assembling the Banh Mi, heat a pan and some oil over medium-high heat. Once the pan and oil are hot, add half the tofu, cooking for approx. 3 minutes on each side. Once the tofu is cooked, place on a clean plate and continue with the remaining tofu.