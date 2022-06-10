Voyager 2021 media awards
Spicy kumara, cashew and coriander fritters

25 min
Makes: 30
Annabel Langbein
By
Annabel Langbein

Cook, food writer, publisher and columnist for Canvas

These little fritters are so moreish they disappear in seconds, and they’re gluten-free to boot!

Ingredients

¼ cupRice flour
½ tspBaking soda
½ tspCurry powder (Main)
1 servingSalt and pepper
1Egg white
½ cupCoconut cream
2 cupsKumara, grated (Main)
¾ cupRoasted cashew nuts, chopped (Main)
¼ cupCoriander leaves, finely chopped (Main)
2 TbspThai sweet chilli sauce, or 2tsp siracha sauce
1 small handfulCoriander leaves, to garnish (Main)

Directions

  1. Place flour, baking soda, curry powder, salt and pepper, egg white and coconut cream in a mixing bowl and beat to a smooth batter. Mix in kumara, cashews, coriander and sweet chilli sauce or siracha. Chill until ready to cook.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy frypan. Place heaped teaspoonfuls of mixture into heated pan and cook for about 1 minute each side to brown. They will not be cooked through at this stage. Transfer browned fritters to a baking tray. Continue to cook mixture in batches using more oil as needed and ensuring pan is fully heated before adding each batch. Chill if not cooking within 2-3 hours.
  3. When ready to serve, preheat oven to 180°C fanbake and bake fritters for 10 minutes or until springy to the touch and fully cooked. To serve, scatter with coriander leaves.

