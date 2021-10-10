Spiced banana tarts

These little tarts are so delectable – and a hint of pink peppercorns just elevates this dessert. Serve with runny cream or ice cream, or drizzle with caramel sauce.

Ingredients

2-3 sheets puff pastry 2 very ripe bananas 1 cup freshly grated or desiccated coconut 4 ripe bananas, peeled ½ tsp pink peppercorns ½ tsp black peppercorns 100g butter, melted 2 Tbsp raw sugar To serve cream, caramel sauce (recipe below, optional)

Caramel sauce

120g salted butter 170g brown sugar 6 Tbsp double cream

Directions

To make the caramel sauce, if using: Gently melt the butter, sugar and cream in a saucepan until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a simmer. Keep stirring, increase the heat to bring to a boil until the sauce is thick and luscious. Remove from the heat. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the pastry sheets on a lightly floured surface and cut out four 10cm rounds. Place on a lined baking tray and set aside. Peel and mash the first two bananas with the coconut and spread over each of the pastry rounds. Slice the four remaining bananas into 3cm-thick angled slices and place a few on top of each mashed banana and coconut-topped pastry. Crush all the peppercorns in a mortar and pestle. Brush each pastry all over with the melted butter (retain some butter for later), then sprinkle with the crushed peppercorns and raw sugar. Bake for 25 minutes or until the pastry is golden and the bananas are caramelised. Remove from the oven, brush with the remaining butter and bake for another 2–3 minutes. Serve hot with a dash of cream or drizzle with caramel sauce, if using.

Saffron Swirls & Cardamom Dust by Ashia Ismail-Singer, photography by Christall Lowe, published by Bateman Books, RRP$49.99, Release Date 15th October. To purchase check your local bookstore or any online retailers.