Spiced banana tarts

These little tarts are so delectable – and a hint of pink peppercorns just elevates this dessert. Serve with runny cream or ice cream, or drizzle with caramel sauce.
Ingredients
|2-3 sheets
|puff pastry
|2
|very ripe bananas
|1 cup
|freshly grated or desiccated coconut
|4
|ripe bananas, peeled
|½ tsp
|pink peppercorns
|½ tsp
|black peppercorns
|100g
|butter, melted
|2 Tbsp
|raw sugar
|To serve
|cream, caramel sauce (recipe below, optional)
Caramel sauce
|120g
|salted butter
|170g
|brown sugar
|6 Tbsp
|double cream
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- To make the caramel sauce, if using: Gently melt the butter, sugar and cream in a saucepan until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a simmer. Keep stirring, increase the heat to bring to a boil until the sauce is thick and luscious. Remove from the heat.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Place the pastry sheets on a lightly floured surface and cut out four 10cm rounds. Place on a lined baking tray and set aside.
- Peel and mash the first two bananas with the coconut and spread over each of the pastry rounds.
- Slice the four remaining bananas into 3cm-thick angled slices and place a few on top of each mashed banana and coconut-topped pastry.
- Crush all the peppercorns in a mortar and pestle.
- Brush each pastry all over with the melted butter (retain some butter for later), then sprinkle with the crushed peppercorns and raw sugar.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until the pastry is golden and the bananas are caramelised. Remove from the oven, brush with the remaining butter and bake for another 2–3 minutes.
- Serve hot with a dash of cream or drizzle with caramel sauce, if using.
Saffron Swirls & Cardamom Dust by Ashia Ismail-Singer, photography by Christall Lowe, published by Bateman Books, RRP$49.99, Release Date 15th October. To purchase check your local bookstore or any online retailers.