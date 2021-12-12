Roast Chicken with Lemon, Pistachio & Cranberry Stuffing

Pre-heat an oven to 180°C.

Begin making the stuffing balls by heating about two tablespoons of the melted butter into a frying pan, and fry the garlic and onion until soft and translucent.

Transfer to a large bowl along with the remaining stuffing ball ingredients (including remaining butter) and mix to combine.

Roll into balls and place on a baking tray. Refrigerate for 15 minutes to firm up.

Place the chicken into a baking tray. Pour 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over the chicken and place in the oven. Roast as per packet instructions (approx 100 minutes).

With half an hour of the cooking time to go, drizzle the stuffing balls with the remaining olive oil and put into the oven.

Continue to cook the chicken until cooked through and until the stuffing balls are golden brown and crispy. To check the chicken, insert a sharp knife into the inner thigh and if the juices run clear it is ready.