Partnership: Tomato & Goat Cheese Tarte Tatin recipe + video

This Tarte Tatin is truly swoon-worthy. This delicious recipe video is created in partnership with Fresh Fast. To find the recipe go to EatWell/topic/fresh to watch the "step by step" instructions and a full list of ingredients and more.

Tarte tatin will always wow family and guests. We love the delicious flavours of sweet tomatoes, salty goat cheese and fresh herbs. This tarte tatin is truly swoon-worthy.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Makes: 1 tart

Ingredients

3 Tbspbutter
20gcaster sugar
2 Tbspbalsamic vinegar
2 cupsBeekist Tasty Mix Tomatoes, whole and halved
1 TbspSuperb Herb Oregano, chopped
½ cupSuperb Herb Basil leaves, divided
3garlic cloves, thinly sliced
150gsoft goat's cheese, divided
1sheet puff pastry, thawed

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  2. Melt the butter in an ovenproof frying pan and stir in the sugar and vinegar. Simmer for 5 minutes until thick. Remove from the heat.
  3. Place the Beekist tomatoes in the frying pan (be careful as it will be hot). Scatter with Superb Herb oregano, half the basil, sliced garlic and season with salt and pepper. Crumble half of the goat's cheese over.
  4. Roll out the puff pastry on a floured board. Use a plate that's just bigger than the frying pan as a template to cut around it with a knife. Lift the pastry and place it over the frying pan. Tuck the edges of the pastry around the tomatoes. Poke holes in the pastry with a fork, so steam can escape.
  5. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the pastry is golden and firm.
  6. Run a knife around the edge then let sit for 5 minutes before carefully flipping onto a plate. Serve hot, garnished with remaining crumbled goat's cheese and fresh basil.
Image / Supplied.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, Beekist, and Superb Herb

