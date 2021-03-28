Website of the Year

Partnership: Honey & Orange Baked Fish With Lentil Salad recipe + video

Start the Easter weekend feasting with a delicious shake-up of Good Friday fish options. This delicious recipe video is created in partnership with Fresh Fast. To find the recipe go to EatWell/topic/fresh to watch the "step by step" instructions and a full list of ingredients and more.

Baked fresh fish in baking paper or foil makes a quick healthy dinner. Make sure you serve the parcels unopened, so you can enjoy the beautiful aroma trapped inside when opening at the dinner table.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients

4Sanford & Sons Blue Cod fillets (Firm white fish Fillets)
2oranges, 1 zest only, 1 sliced (use juice of 1 orange in salad dressing)
1 tspChantal Organics Creamed Honey
2 tspDijon Mustard
4 tbspOlivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
A pinch ofSalt and pepper

Lentil salad

1 tin (400g)Chantal Organics Lentils, drained and rinsed
2 cupsbaby rocket Leaves
¼red capsicum, diced
¼orange capsicum, diced
1shallot, diced
A handfulSuperb Herb Parsley, chopped

Dressing

1orange, juice only
1 tspDijon mustard
2 TbspDYC White Wine Vinegar
⅓ cupOlivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
A pinch ofSalt and pepper
Lemon, to serve

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 200°C. Place each Sanford & Sons fish fillet, skin-side down, on individual squares of baking paper or foil. Mix the orange zest, Chantal Organics honey, mustard, and Olivado oil then paste over the fillets. Season. Place orange slices on top of fish. Pull the sides of the baking paper up and fold the edges together to make individual parcels.
  2. Place the parcels on a baking tray and bake in the oven for 10 mins or until the fish is just cooked.
  3. For the dressing: Mix all ingredients together. Season to taste.
  4. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients for the lentil salad. Toss with the dressing.
  5. Serve fish parcels with lentil salad and lemon wedges.
Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, Sanford & Sons, Olivado, Chantal Organics and Superb Herb

