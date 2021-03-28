Partnership: Honey & Orange Baked Fish With Lentil Salad recipe + video

Baked fresh fish in baking paper or foil makes a quick healthy dinner. Make sure you serve the parcels unopened, so you can enjoy the beautiful aroma trapped inside when opening at the dinner table.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 Sanford & Sons Blue Cod fillets (Firm white fish Fillets) 2 oranges, 1 zest only, 1 sliced (use juice of 1 orange in salad dressing) 1 tsp Chantal Organics Creamed Honey 2 tsp Dijon Mustard 4 tbsp Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil A pinch of Salt and pepper

Lentil salad

1 tin (400g) Chantal Organics Lentils, drained and rinsed 2 cups baby rocket Leaves ¼ red capsicum, diced ¼ orange capsicum, diced 1 shallot, diced A handful Superb Herb Parsley, chopped

Dressing

1 orange, juice only 1 tsp Dijon mustard 2 Tbsp DYC White Wine Vinegar ⅓ cup Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil A pinch of Salt and pepper Lemon, to serve

Directions

Heat oven to 200°C. Place each Sanford & Sons fish fillet, skin-side down, on individual squares of baking paper or foil. Mix the orange zest, Chantal Organics honey, mustard, and Olivado oil then paste over the fillets. Season. Place orange slices on top of fish. Pull the sides of the baking paper up and fold the edges together to make individual parcels. Place the parcels on a baking tray and bake in the oven for 10 mins or until the fish is just cooked. For the dressing: Mix all ingredients together. Season to taste. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients for the lentil salad. Toss with the dressing. Serve fish parcels with lentil salad and lemon wedges.

Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, Sanford & Sons, Olivado, Chantal Organics and Superb Herb