Partnership: Classic Fish Cakes recipe + video

Image / Supplied.

Delightfully crispy on the outside, tender, moist and flaky on the inside, this fish cakes recipe is the perfect way to enjoy fish even for those who are picky about eating seafood!

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes: 8 fish cakes

Ingredients

500g potatoes, peeled 2 Tbsp butter 500g Sanford & Sons White fish fillets (we used two Tarahiki fillets) Handful Superb Herb Parsley, stalks divided, plus 2 tbsp chopped leaves 1 lemon, 1 slice, plus zest of 1/2 2 Tbsp milk 1 small red onion, finely chopped ½ cup flour 2 Woodland eggs, beaten 1 cup breadcrumbs 2 Tbsp Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil 1 Tbsp butter

To serve:

Tartare sauce

Lemon wedges

Directions

Boil the potatoes in salted water until soft. Drain and mash with the butter. Poach the Sanford & Sons fish in slightly salted water with parsley stalks and a slice of lemon until just cooked. Discard the parsley. Pat-dry the fish with a paper towel and flake roughly with a fork. Combine the mashed potato, milk, fish, onion, zest of ½ lemon and 2 tbsp chopped parsley in a large bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Form the mixture into 8 flat cakes. Lightly flour the fishcakes. Beat the egg and dip each fish cake in, then coat in the breadcrumbs. Heat the oil in a large fry-pan, add the second butter measure and fry the fish cakes over medium high heat for 2-3 minutes each side or until golden. Drain on paper towel. Serve with tartare sauce and lemon wedges.

Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, Sanford & Sons, Woodland, and Olivado