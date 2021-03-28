Website of the Year

Partnership: Chocolate Black Doris Plum Cake recipe + video

This scrumptious recipe video is created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

This decadent two-tiered cake is lovely to serve for morning tea or a special occasion.

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 55 minutes
Makes: 1 Cake
Equiment: We used a Kenwood Chef Sense XL mixer

Ingredients

500gBlack Doris Plums (or other plums)
175gButter
1 cupBrown sugar
3Woodland Eggs
1 cupSelf raising flour
1 tspBaking powder
1 cupFreshLife Ground Almonds
80gDark chocolate, chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a springform cake tin.
  2. Half the plums, discarding the stones. Set aside half of the plums for the top of the cake. Roughly chop the remaining plums.
  3. In a Kenwood Chef XL Sense mixer, add butter and sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs, beating one at a time. Sift in flour and baking powder. Stir in ground almonds. Stir in chopped chocolate and the chopped plums, then pour into the prepared cake tin. Smooth out the batter with a spatula.
  4. Gently press the remaining halved plums cut-side-up into the batter.
  5. Bake for 50-55 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted into the middle.
  6. Let cool for 10 minutes before removing from the tin.
Image / Supplied.
Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast and FreshLife.

