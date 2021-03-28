Partnership: Chocolate Black Doris Plum Cake recipe + video

Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a springform cake tin.

Half the plums, discarding the stones. Set aside half of the plums for the top of the cake. Roughly chop the remaining plums.

In a Kenwood Chef XL Sense mixer, add butter and sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs , beating one at a time. Sift in flour and baking powder. Stir in ground almonds . Stir in chopped chocolate and the chopped plums, then pour into the prepared cake tin. Smooth out the batter with a spatula.

Gently press the remaining halved plums cut-side-up into the batter.

Bake for 50-55 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted into the middle.