Partnership: Bread Dipping Oils 3 ways recipe + Video

These delicious bread dipping oils with Mediterranean flavours take minutes to prepare and make a fabulous appetiser. Serve with your favourite bread, some shavings of parmesan cheese and a glass of wine.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 1 minutes

Makes: ½ cup

Herby Balsamic Bread Dipping Oil. Image / Supplied.

Ingredients for Herby Balsamic Bread Dipping Oil

100ml Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 whole cloves garlic, crushed 2 Tbsp Superb Herb Italian Parsley, chopped 1 Tbsp Superb Herb Thyme, chopped 1 ½ tbsp balsamic Vinegar 1/3 cup parmesan cheese, grated or thinly sliced, optional to taste Salt & black pepper

Sundried Tomato _ Chilli Avocado Dipping Oil. Image / Supplied.

Ingredients for Sundried Tomato & Chilli Avocado Dipping Oil

100ml Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil 1 whole Fresh red chilli 4 sundried tomatoes, chopped 2 whole anchovy fillets, chopped

Lemon _ Honey Macadamia Nut Dipping Oil. Image / Supplied.

Ingredients for Lemon & Honey Macadamia Nut Dipping Oil

100ml Olivado Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut Oil ½ lemon, juice & grated zest 1 tsp liquid honey

Serve with: Baguette or crusty artisan bread

Directions

Herby Balsamic Bread Dipping Oil: Heat olive oil and garlic over medium low heat in a small skillet until fragrant. This does not take long. 30 seconds - 1 minute. Never allow the oil to smoke. Stir in herbs . Remove from heat. Pour in a shallow serving dish. Pour in balsamic. Serve topped with parmesan (optional). Sundried Tomato & Chili Avocado Dipping Oil: Heat avocado oil and chilli over medium low heat for 30 seconds - 1 minute. Add sundried tomato and anchovy then mix well. Lemon & Honey Macadamia Nut Dipping Oil: Mix oil , lemon juice and honey. Serve topped with grated lemon zest.

