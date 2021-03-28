Partnership: Bread Dipping Oils 3 ways recipe + Video

Website of the Year

Bread Dipping Oils 3 ways recipe

These delicious bread dipping oils with Mediterranean flavours take minutes to prepare and make a fabulous appetiser. Serve with your favourite bread, some shavings of parmesan cheese and a glass of wine.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 1 minutes
Makes: ½ cup

Herby Balsamic Bread Dipping Oil. Image / Supplied.
Ingredients for Herby Balsamic Bread Dipping Oil

100mlOlivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 wholecloves garlic, crushed
2 TbspSuperb Herb Italian Parsley, chopped
1 TbspSuperb Herb Thyme, chopped
1 ½ tbspbalsamic Vinegar
1/3 cupparmesan cheese, grated or thinly sliced, optional
to tasteSalt & black pepper
Sundried Tomato _ Chilli Avocado Dipping Oil. Image / Supplied.
Ingredients for Sundried Tomato & Chilli Avocado Dipping Oil

100mlOlivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
1 wholeFresh red chilli
4sundried tomatoes, chopped
2 wholeanchovy fillets, chopped
Lemon _ Honey Macadamia Nut Dipping Oil. Image / Supplied.
Ingredients for Lemon & Honey Macadamia Nut Dipping Oil

100mlOlivado Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut Oil
½lemon, juice & grated zest
1 tspliquid honey

Serve with: Baguette or crusty artisan bread

Directions

  1. Herby Balsamic Bread Dipping Oil: Heat olive oil and garlic over medium low heat in a small skillet until fragrant. This does not take long. 30 seconds - 1 minute. Never allow the oil to smoke. Stir in herbs. Remove from heat. Pour in a shallow serving dish. Pour in balsamic. Serve topped with parmesan (optional).
  2. Sundried Tomato & Chili Avocado Dipping Oil: Heat avocado oil and chilli over medium low heat for 30 seconds - 1 minute. Add sundried tomato and anchovy then mix well.
  3. Lemon & Honey Macadamia Nut Dipping Oil: Mix oil, lemon juice and honey. Serve topped with grated lemon zest.

