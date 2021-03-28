Partnership: Bread Dipping Oils 3 ways recipe + Video

These delicious bread dipping oils with Mediterranean flavours take minutes to prepare and make a fabulous appetiser. Serve with your favourite bread, some shavings of parmesan cheese and a glass of wine.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 1 minutes
Makes: ½ cup
Ingredients for Herby Balsamic Bread Dipping Oil
|100ml
|Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|2 whole
|cloves garlic, crushed
|2 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Italian Parsley, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Thyme, chopped
|1 ½ tbsp
|balsamic Vinegar
|1/3 cup
|parmesan cheese, grated or thinly sliced, optional
|to taste
|Salt & black pepper
Ingredients for Sundried Tomato & Chilli Avocado Dipping Oil
|100ml
|Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
|1 whole
|Fresh red chilli
|4
|sundried tomatoes, chopped
|2 whole
|anchovy fillets, chopped
Ingredients for Lemon & Honey Macadamia Nut Dipping Oil
|100ml
|Olivado Extra Virgin Macadamia Nut Oil
|½
|lemon, juice & grated zest
|1 tsp
|liquid honey
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Serve with: Baguette or crusty artisan bread
Directions
- Herby Balsamic Bread Dipping Oil: Heat olive oil and garlic over medium low heat in a small skillet until fragrant. This does not take long. 30 seconds - 1 minute. Never allow the oil to smoke. Stir in herbs. Remove from heat. Pour in a shallow serving dish. Pour in balsamic. Serve topped with parmesan (optional).
- Sundried Tomato & Chili Avocado Dipping Oil: Heat avocado oil and chilli over medium low heat for 30 seconds - 1 minute. Add sundried tomato and anchovy then mix well.
- Lemon & Honey Macadamia Nut Dipping Oil: Mix oil, lemon juice and honey. Serve topped with grated lemon zest.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.