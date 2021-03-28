Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Partnership: Baked Banana Boomerangs & Pineapple Frisbees recipe + video

Try this fun and yum kids holiday activity. This easy recipe video is created in partnership with Fresh Fast. To find the recipe go to EatWell/topic/fresh to watch the "step by step" instructions and a full list of ingredients and more.

Try this fun and yum kids' holiday activity. You can cut the pastry into any shape you like. We cut ours into fun banana boomerangs and pineapple frisbees.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Makes: 6

Ingredients

4 Tbspbutter
¼ cupbrown sugar
1 tspmixed spice
2 sheetsstore-bought puff pastry, thawed
3Dole Bobby Banana, halved lengthwise
¼Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple, cored and cut into 1cm rounds

To serve

100gdark chocolate, melted
½ cupFreshlife Slivered Almonds

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.
  2. Add butter to a small saucepan and melt over medium heat. Add brown sugar and mixed spice and stir until dissolved. Set aside.
  3. Unroll puff pastry sheets and liberally brush with spiced butter. Place prepared Dole banana and pineapple on pastry, cutting around each one while leaving a 1cm border. Carefully place on baking trays.
  4. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden and cooked. Remove from the oven and let cool. Once cool, drizzle with melted chocolate and sprinkle with Freshlife slivered almonds.
Image / Supplied.
Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, FreshLife and Dole.

Collections you may like

Make ahead dinners
Eatwell

Make ahead dinners

Quick Read

Get ahead by making these recipes and freezing - then all you have to do is reheat.

Healthy baking
Eatwell

Healthy baking

Quick Read

Get inspired with our favourite baking recipes made with nutritious ingredients.

Recipes supplied by