Partnership: Baked Banana Boomerangs & Pineapple Frisbees recipe + video

Try this fun and yum kids' holiday activity. You can cut the pastry into any shape you like. We cut ours into fun banana boomerangs and pineapple frisbees.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Makes: 6

Ingredients

4 Tbsp butter ¼ cup brown sugar 1 tsp mixed spice 2 sheets store-bought puff pastry, thawed 3 Dole Bobby Banana, halved lengthwise ¼ Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple, cored and cut into 1cm rounds

To serve

100g dark chocolate, melted ½ cup Freshlife Slivered Almonds

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper. Add butter to a small saucepan and melt over medium heat. Add brown sugar and mixed spice and stir until dissolved. Set aside. Unroll puff pastry sheets and liberally brush with spiced butter. Place prepared Dole banana and pineapple on pastry, cutting around each one while leaving a 1cm border. Carefully place on baking trays. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden and cooked. Remove from the oven and let cool. Once cool, drizzle with melted chocolate and sprinkle with Freshlife slivered almonds.

Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, FreshLife and Dole.