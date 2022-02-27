Voyager 2021 media awards
Pancake Day: No sugar date pancakes

Makes: 12

Angela Casley

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

With holidays looming there should be plenty of time to try these soft and light, date pancakes. Cook one first to get the pan temperature right; wait for the mixture to just start bubbling before flipping to cook the other side.

For the pancakes

7Pitted dates, chopped roughly
½ cupWater
1 tspBaking powder
2 TbspButter
1 ½ cupsSelf raising flour
1 tspCinnamon
1 pinchNutmeg
2Eggs
1 TbspHoney
1 ½ cupsMilk
1 tspButter, for cooking

For the lemon syrup

½ cupLemon juice
2 tspLemon zest
2 TbspHoney
½ cupMandarins, fresh, in segments, and raspberries

To serve

1 bowlMascarpone

Directions

  1. Into a small saucepan, place the dates and water, bringing to a boil for 5 minutes. Drain half the liquid. Stir through the baking soda and butter, then allow to cool.
  2. In a bowl place the flour, cinnamon and nutmeg.
  3. Combine the eggs, honey and milk in a bowl. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix until smooth. Fold through the dates. Set aside for 10 minutes or until ready to cook.
  4. In a small pot, combine the lemon juice, zest and honey. Bring to a simmer until it becomes syrupy, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and gently fold through the fruit.
  5. To cook the pancakes, lightly grease a frying pan with a little butter. Add a ¼ cup of mixture and swirl in the pan a little. Cook for 3 minutes or until just starting to bubble. Turn and cook the other side. Continue with the remaining mixture.
  6. Serve warm with syrup, fruit and a dollop of mascarpone.

