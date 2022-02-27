Into a small saucepan, place the dates and water, bringing to a boil for 5 minutes. Drain half the liquid. Stir through the baking soda and butter, then allow to cool.

In a bowl place the flour, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Combine the eggs, honey and milk in a bowl. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix until smooth. Fold through the dates. Set aside for 10 minutes or until ready to cook.

In a small pot, combine the lemon juice, zest and honey. Bring to a simmer until it becomes syrupy, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and gently fold through the fruit.

To cook the pancakes, lightly grease a frying pan with a little butter. Add a ¼ cup of mixture and swirl in the pan a little. Cook for 3 minutes or until just starting to bubble. Turn and cook the other side. Continue with the remaining mixture.