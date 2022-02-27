With holidays looming there should be plenty of time to try these soft and light, date pancakes. Cook one first to get the pan temperature right; wait for the mixture to just start bubbling before flipping to cook the other side.
For the pancakes
|7
|Pitted dates, chopped roughly
|½ cup
|Water
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|1 ½ cups
|Self raising flour
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|1 pinch
|Nutmeg
|2
|Eggs
|1 Tbsp
|Honey
|1 ½ cups
|Milk
|1 tsp
|Butter, for cooking
For the lemon syrup
|½ cup
|Lemon juice
|2 tsp
|Lemon zest
|2 Tbsp
|Honey
|½ cup
|Mandarins, fresh, in segments, and raspberries
To serve
|1 bowl
|Mascarpone
Directions
- Into a small saucepan, place the dates and water, bringing to a boil for 5 minutes. Drain half the liquid. Stir through the baking soda and butter, then allow to cool.
- In a bowl place the flour, cinnamon and nutmeg.
- Combine the eggs, honey and milk in a bowl. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix until smooth. Fold through the dates. Set aside for 10 minutes or until ready to cook.
- In a small pot, combine the lemon juice, zest and honey. Bring to a simmer until it becomes syrupy, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and gently fold through the fruit.
- To cook the pancakes, lightly grease a frying pan with a little butter. Add a ¼ cup of mixture and swirl in the pan a little. Cook for 3 minutes or until just starting to bubble. Turn and cook the other side. Continue with the remaining mixture.
- Serve warm with syrup, fruit and a dollop of mascarpone.