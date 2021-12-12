Photo / Supplied.

Try something new this festive season with Our Maple, Mustard and Orange Glazed Ham, which is a fresh twist on the traditional festive favourite.

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 55 mins

Serves: 12

Ingredients

¼ cup Orange juice 1 tsp Orange zest, finely grated ½ cup Maple syrup 2 Tbsp Brown sugar 2 Tbsp Dijon mustard 2 Tbsp English mustard 4 ½ kg Half leg ham (skin on) Cloves Salad greens, to garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 200°C (180°C fan-forced). Line a baking tray with baking paper. Place juice, orange zest, maple syrup, sugar and mustard in a medium-sized saucepan over a high heat and whisk to combine. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes until thickened, stirring occasionally. Remove skin from the ham by pushing your fingers in between the meat and the skin, leaving a generous covering of fat on the meat. Pull skin back as you continue to work over the meat. Cut off at the bone and discard. Score fat diagonally and stud each diamond with cloves. Place ham onto the lined baking tray and brush liberally with glaze. Bake for 25 minutes, brush with remaining glaze and return to the oven for another 20 to 30 minutes until golden brown. Transfer ham to a serving platter and decorate with salad greens. Can be served hot or cold.

Tip: If you need a break from leftover ham, keep in the freezer in an airtight container for a later date.