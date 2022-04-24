Voyager 2021 media awards
Fort Greene's Anzac Biscuit family recipe

Fort Greene are adding this family recipe to their baked goods for Anzac Day - and if you can't get enough, you can make it for yourself all year long.

Ingredients

125gbutter
20ggolden syrup
15mlwater
2 ½ baking soda
150gplain flour
150gbrown sugar
100grolled oats (use half jumbo and half rolled)
85gdesiccated coconut

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 150C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
  2. Melt the butter, golden syrup and water together in a small pot. When melted add in the baking soda and mix well.
  3. Put the flour, sugar and coconut in a mixing bowl. Add the butter mixture and mix well.
  4. Form mixture into balls with wet hands, place on a prepared tray, and flatten them. Bake for 20 minutes.

