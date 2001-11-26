Want double the deliciousness of a normal dessert? Our no-bake recipe for Double Chocolate Cheesecake is exactly that – best of all, this easy dish requires no baking.
Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 3 hrs
Serves: 10
Ingredients
|500 g
|Cream cheese (full fat, not spreadable or lite)
|150 g
|Vanilla wine biscuits
|80 g
|Salted butter, melted
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|200 g
|Milk chocolate, roughly broken into pieces
|½ cup
|Thickened cream
|Dark chocolate shavings, to serve
|Fresh berries, to serve
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Take the cream cheese out of the fridge to come to temperature.
- Grease a 20cm springform pan.
- Blitz biscuits in a food processor until they look like fine breadcrumbs. Add melted butter. Process again for a further 10 seconds to combine.
- Firmly press the crumb into the greased pan with the back of a dessert spoon. Place in the fridge for 20 minutes.
- While the base is chilling, make the filling. Place the cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth.
- Melt the milk chocolate by filling a pot with 5cm of boiling water and put on a medium heat to come to the boil. Place a slightly smaller heatproof bowl over the pot and place the chocolate inside, mix well while the chocolate melts.
- Take off the heat once the chocolate has melted and add to the cream cheese mixture, along with the thickened cream. Mix well with the electric mixer until just combined.
- Spoon over the crumb base and smooth the top with a spatula or pallet knife. Refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight.
- Before serving, top with dark chocolate shavings, and fresh berries.
Tip: In place of thickened cream, you can whip runny cream until thick and cloudy but not too firm.