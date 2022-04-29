Grainy bread toasts with ricotta feta whip, smoked salmon, quick pickled red onion and capers. Photo / Sarah Tuck

A little effort says so much; show the mothers in your life how much you care by treating her to a luxurious brunch

Overnight seeded oat and espresso porridge

Serves 4

A lovely creamy, super tasty oat breakfast with a hit of coffee flavour, served with a roasted pear topping is a a cut above your average porridge

2½ cups oat milk or your milk of choice

½ cup thick plain yoghurt

⅓ cup espresso coffee

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp nut butter

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp vanilla paste

½ tsp ground cardamom

1 cup jumbo rolled oats

3 Tbsp linseeds

3 Tbsp chia seeds

To serve

1 cup thick plain yoghurt

Purchased honeycomb (optional)

½ cup roasted almonds, roughly chopped

Roasted pears

Medium firm but ripe pears

Honey, for drizzling

Directions

1. Whisk the milk, yoghurt, coffee, honey, nut butter, salt and vanilla paste together in a large bowl. Stir in the remaining ingredients until well combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. To serve: Divide the porridge among bowls and top with yoghurt, roasted pears, a wedge of honeycomb, if using, and the almonds.

3. For the roasted pears:

This is a method rather than a recipe and you can cook as many pears as you'd like for serving.

- Allow four wedges per serve. You will need a roasting dish lined with baking paper.

- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

- Cut the pears into 4 or 6 wedges, depending on their size, and remove the cores, leaving the skin on. Place in the roasting dish and drizzle 1 teaspoon honey over each wedge. Roast for about 25 minutes, or until tender and golden, turning once during cooking.

- Serve warm or at room temperature.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous

Grainy bread toasts with ricotta feta whip, smoked salmon, quick pickled red onion and capers

Makes 8

These are simplicity itself yet look so pretty and taste fabulous.

Ingredients

200g ricotta

250g feta, chopped

1 lemon, finely grated zest only

⅓ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tsp caster sugar

½ tsp sea salt

1 small red onion, finely sliced

8 thick slices extra grainy bread

300g sliced smoked salmon

2 Tbsp capers, drained

8-10 caperberries (optional)

½ cup dill sprigs

1 tsp poppy seeds

Directions

1. Put the cheeses and zest in a food processor and whizz until smooth. Store in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

2. Whisk the vinegar, sugar and salt together in a non-reactive bowl. Add the onion and stir to combine. Leave to soak for 30 minutes.

3. Toast the bread, top with ricotta feta whip, salmon and drained red onion. Garnish with capers, caperberries, dill and poppy seeds to serve.

- Recipe by Sarah Tuck

Zucchini and quinoa fritters with eggs and feta yoghurt

Makes 6 large, or 12 small fritters

Zucchini, cheese, mint and lemon in these more-ish fritters are perfectly finished with a soft poached or fried egg.

Fritters

1½ cups cooked, cooled quinoa (about ½ cup raw)

3 large zucchini, grated

4 large eggs, size 7, separated

⅔ cup grated parmesan

200g firm ricotta

¼ cup finely chopped mint

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 lemon, finely grated zest only

⅔ cup self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ cup olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve

6 eggs, for frying or poaching

2 avocados, halved and sliced

¼ cup mint leaves

Feta yoghurt, see recipe below

Feta yoghurt

100g crumbled soft feta

¾ cup natural Greek yoghurt

1 lemon, finely grated zest only

½ clove garlic, crushed

Directions

1. Put the quinoa and zucchini in a large bowl with the egg yolks, parmesan, ricotta, mint, chilli flakes, lemon zest and season with salt and pepper. Stir gently to combine.

2. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Sieve the flour, baking powder, salt and pepper over the zucchini mixture and fold together until only just incorporated. Add the egg whites on top and fold together gently, trying not to knock too much air out.

3. Heat the oil in a large, non-stick frying pan and fry fritters for a couple of minutes each side, in batches, until golden and cooked through. Drain on kitchen paper.

4. To serve: Serve with fried or poached eggs, avocado, mint and the feta yoghurt. Sprinkle with a few extra chilli flakes, if desired.

5. For the feta yoghurt: Whiz all the ingredients together in a small blender. Keeps covered in the fridge for up to 4 days and is also great as a dip with crudités. Makes 1 cup.

- Recipe by Sarah Tuck

Zucchini and quinoa fritters with eggs and feta yoghurt. Photo / Sarah Tuck

