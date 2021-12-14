Dish magazine: Non-traditional mains for Christmas

Salmon with silky pea puree and herb salad. Photo / Josh Griggs

Pork belly with hoisin and orange marmalade glaze

Meltingly tender and easy to carve, the bittersweet glaze cuts beautifully through the richness of this pork belly. Serves: 4-6

1½-kg piece boneless, pork belly, skin removed (and reserved, if using)

½ cup orange marmalade (we used Rose's)

2 Tbsp hoisin sauce

1 Tbsp tomato paste

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp ground ginger

Sea salt and ground pepper

To cook

3 onions, thinly sliced

1 cup water

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

2. Season the pork on both sides. Place the onions and water in a large baking dish and place the pork on top. Roast uncovered for 30 minutes.

3. Combine the marmalade with all the remaining ingredients and spoon half over the top of the pork (the side the skin was on).

4. Cover with a piece of baking paper then seal tightly with foil. Bake for 1 hour, then check to see if the pork is tender. If not, re-cover and continue to cook until tender.

5. Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C fan bake.

6. Uncover and spoon over the remaining glaze. Bake for a further 30 minutes until the top is golden and sticky. Transfer the pork to a plate and rest for 15 minutes before carving.

7. To serve: Tilt the roasting pan and spoon off excess fat. If the pan juices are thin, place over a medium heat and reduce down. Carve the pork into pieces or slices and arrange on a platter. Serve the onions and pan juices separately.

8. If you think the crackling is the best part of the pork belly and would like to serve it alongside, brush the reserved skin with olive oil and sea salt. Place in a baking dish and roast in a hot oven until golden and crisp.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous

The ultimate beef rib eye with horseradish cream

This is a foolproof meat recipe – guaranteed to have your guests swooning. Serves: 6-8

1.5-kg beef rib eye on the bone

1 large celeriac, cut into 2cm-thick rounds

3 sprigs thyme

Sea salt and ground pepper

Horseradish cream

½ cup horseradish sauce

1 cup crème fraîche

8 cocktail onions, quartered

10 cornichons, chopped (reserve 2 for garnish)

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

1. Remove the beef from the fridge half an hour before cooking.

2. Preheat the oven to 220°C.

3. Put the celeriac rounds in a roasting dish with the thyme sprigs and lay the beef, fat-side up, on top. Season well with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 200°C and roast for a further 30 minutes. Cover the beef loosely with tinfoil and allow to rest for 15 minutes. Discard the celeriac.

4. Horseradish cream: Place everything apart from the reserved cornichons in a small food processor and whizz to combine. Serve immediately, garnished with the reserved cornichons, or store in the fridge for up to 6 hours before serving.

- Recipe by Sarah Tuck

Salmon with silky pea puree and herb salad. Photo / Josh Griggs

Salmon with silky pea puree and herb salad

Keep this crowd-pleaser up your sleeve for a simple but delicious dinner party. Serves: 4

4 salmon fillets, skin on (approx 180 grams each)

Sea salt

Olive oil, for cooking

Pea purée

2 Tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic, crushed

500g frozen baby peas

⅓ cup water

2 tsp sea salt

2 Tbsp crème fraîche or mascarpone

Dressing

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp fresh orange juice

1 Tbsp sherry vinegar

2 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp sea salt

To serve

2 cups loosely packed soft herb leaves (any combination of dill, chervil, mint, chives, basil and parsley)

!. Dressing: Place all the ingredients in a jar and shake to emulsify.

2. Pea puree: Put the butter and garlic in a medium saucepan and let sizzle for a couple of minutes. Add the peas, water and salt, cover and cook until the peas are just tender and bright green.

3. Tip everything into a blender and add the crème fraîche. Start the blender on low, occasionally scraping down the sides, then increase the speed until the peas are silky-smooth (you can use a hand-held blender). Cover to keep warm.

4. Season the salmon with salt. Heat a little oil in a large sauté pan and place the salmon flesh side down. Cook for 2-3 minutes each side, or until done to your liking.

5. To serve: Spoon the pea purée onto plates and top with the salmon. Spoon over some of the dressing then top with the fresh herbs.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous

