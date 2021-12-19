Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Dish: 3 epic Christmas Day desserts

Dish: 3 epic Christmas Day desserts

Christmas pavlova with roasted strawberries. Photo / Josh Griggs

From the simple to the complicated, these three divine desserts will stop your guests in their tracks.

Rhubarb, raspberry and rose water trifle with praline

I love the combination of rhubarb, raspberries and rose water,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by