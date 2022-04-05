Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Dish: 3 cosy meals that celebrate autumn

Pumpkin and caramelised onion lasagne with truffled walnut and sage butter. Photo / Josh Griggs

Yes, it's always sad to say goodbye to summer, but there's a fine consolation prize when it comes to the wonderfully comforting, warming dishes that autumn brings.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by