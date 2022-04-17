Celery salad with dates, parmesan, and crunchy roasted almonds

Ingredients
|6
|celery stalks, finely sliced
|1
|small red onion, finely sliced
|5
|dried dates, finely chopped
|¼ cup
|red wine vinegar
|¼ cup
|olive oil
|½ cup
|parsley, roughly torn
|⅓ cup
|parmesan, shaved
|⅓ cup
|roasted almonds, roughly chopped
|To taste
|salt and pepper
Directions
- In a large salad bowl combine the celery, red onion, and dates.
- Add the red wine vinegar and olive oil; toss well.
- Add the parsley, parmesan and almonds and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper and enjoy!
Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.