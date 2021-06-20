Campbell's Mexican Chicken Rice Bake

A one-pot meal that's perfect for feeding a crowd (and light on the washing up) this flavourful bake is delicious and filling.
Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|1 L / 4 cups
|Campbell's Real Stock Chicken
|2 cups
|SunRice Long Grain Rice, rinsed
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Brown onion, finely chopped
|1
|Red capsicum, coarsely chopped
|2
|Cloves garlic, crushed
|2-3 tsp
|Mexican chilli powder
|2 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|2 cups
|Baby spinach leaves
|500 g
|Chicken thing fillet, cut into 3cm cubes
|400 g
|Can red kidney beans, drained, rinsed
|Grated cheese, to serve
|Sour cream, to serve
|Guacamole, to serve
Directions
- Heat oil in a large heavy-based saucepan. Add onion and cook, stirring, over medium heat for 3-4 mins until tender. Add chicken and cook, stirring until browned. Add capsicum and garlic and cook for 2 mins. Stir in spice. Cook for 1 min until aromatic.
- Add paste, drained rice and Campbell's Real Stock. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and cook, covered for 15-20 mins until rice is tender, adding the beans to the last 5 mins of cooking time. Remove from heat and gently stir through spinach until wilted.
- Serve topped with grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
