Campbell's Mexican Chicken Rice Bake

A one-pot meal that's perfect for feeding a crowd (and light on the washing up) this flavourful bake is delicious and filling.

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 L / 4 cups Campbell's Real Stock Chicken 2 cups SunRice Long Grain Rice, rinsed 2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 Brown onion, finely chopped 1 Red capsicum, coarsely chopped 2 Cloves garlic, crushed 2-3 tsp Mexican chilli powder 2 Tbsp Tomato paste 2 cups Baby spinach leaves 500 g Chicken thing fillet, cut into 3cm cubes 400 g Can red kidney beans, drained, rinsed Grated cheese, to serve Sour cream, to serve Guacamole, to serve

Directions

Heat oil in a large heavy-based saucepan. Add onion and cook, stirring, over medium heat for 3-4 mins until tender. Add chicken and cook, stirring until browned. Add capsicum and garlic and cook for 2 mins. Stir in spice. Cook for 1 min until aromatic. Add paste, drained rice and Campbell's Real Stock. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and cook, covered for 15-20 mins until rice is tender, adding the beans to the last 5 mins of cooking time. Remove from heat and gently stir through spinach until wilted. Serve topped with grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

