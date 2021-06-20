Voyager 2021 media awards
Campbell's Mexican Chicken Rice Bake

A one-pot meal that's perfect for feeding a crowd (and light on the washing up) this flavourful bake is delicious and filling.

Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 L / 4 cupsCampbell's Real Stock Chicken
2 cupsSunRice Long Grain Rice, rinsed
2 TbspOlive oil
1Brown onion, finely chopped
1Red capsicum, coarsely chopped
2Cloves garlic, crushed
2-3 tspMexican chilli powder
2 TbspTomato paste
2 cupsBaby spinach leaves
500 gChicken thing fillet, cut into 3cm cubes
400 gCan red kidney beans, drained, rinsed
Grated cheese, to serve
Sour cream, to serve
Guacamole, to serve

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large heavy-based saucepan. Add onion and cook, stirring, over medium heat for 3-4 mins until tender. Add chicken and cook, stirring until browned. Add capsicum and garlic and cook for 2 mins. Stir in spice. Cook for 1 min until aromatic.
  2. Add paste, drained rice and Campbell's Real Stock. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and cook, covered for 15-20 mins until rice is tender, adding the beans to the last 5 mins of cooking time. Remove from heat and gently stir through spinach until wilted.
  3. Serve topped with grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.
Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.

