Beef & Potato Salad recipe + video

A textural salad pumped full of flavour makes for an impressive supper.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 12 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|300g
|New potatoes, thickly sliced
|250g
|Green beans, trimmed
|200g
|Frozen peas or fresh peas
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Avocado Oil with Basil
|4
|Pure South Beef Porterhouse steaks (200g-250g each)
|2 cups
|Baby cos lettuce, shredded
|¼ cup
|Sunflower seeds, lightly toasted, to serve
|Pinch
|Salt & pepper
Dressing
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Avocado Oil with Basil
|1½ tsp
|Apple cider vinegar
|1 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|1
|Handful Superb Herb Mint, chopped
|1
|Handful Superb Herb Basil, chopped
|1
|Clove garlic, finely chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Capers
Directions
- Place the potatoes in a large saucepan, then pour in enough water to cover them. Bring to boil over medium high heat. Let simmer for 6 minutes. Add ½ tsp salt to the pan. Add the beans and cook for a further 3 minutes. Then tip in the peas and cook for 2 minutes more until all the vegetables are just tender. Drain.
- Mix all the dressing ingredients in a large bowl and season with black pepper.
- Brush oil over the steak and season well with salt and black pepper. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a high heat and cook the steak for 4 minutes on one side and 2-4 minutes on the other to your liking. Transfer to a plate to rest.
- Mix the warm vegetables into the dressing until well coated, then add the lettuce and toss again. Arrange the vegetables on a serving platter. Slice the steak, pour any dressing left in the bowl over the meat and add to the salad. Sprinkle sunflower seeds. Serve while still warm.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.