Beef & Potato Salad recipe + video

A textural salad pumped full of flavour makes for an impressive supper.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 12 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

300gNew potatoes, thickly sliced
250gGreen beans, trimmed
200gFrozen peas or fresh peas
2 TbspOlivado Avocado Oil with Basil
4Pure South Beef Porterhouse steaks (200g-250g each)
2 cupsBaby cos lettuce, shredded
¼ cupSunflower seeds, lightly toasted, to serve
PinchSalt & pepper

Dressing

2 TbspOlivado Avocado Oil with Basil
1½ tspApple cider vinegar
1 tspDijon mustard
1Handful Superb Herb Mint, chopped
1Handful Superb Herb Basil, chopped
1Clove garlic, finely chopped
2 TbspCapers

Directions

  1. Place the potatoes in a large saucepan, then pour in enough water to cover them. Bring to boil over medium high heat. Let simmer for 6 minutes. Add ½ tsp salt to the pan. Add the beans and cook for a further 3 minutes. Then tip in the peas and cook for 2 minutes more until all the vegetables are just tender. Drain.
  2. Mix all the dressing ingredients in a large bowl and season with black pepper.
  3. Brush oil over the steak and season well with salt and black pepper. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a high heat and cook the steak for 4 minutes on one side and 2-4 minutes on the other to your liking. Transfer to a plate to rest.
  4. Mix the warm vegetables into the dressing until well coated, then add the lettuce and toss again. Arrange the vegetables on a serving platter. Slice the steak, pour any dressing left in the bowl over the meat and add to the salad. Sprinkle sunflower seeds. Serve while still warm.
Photo / Supplied.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

