The Popular Vote Recipes + Videos

Whether it's hungry teens or a gathering to cater for, there are delicious ways to keep the masses happy with minimal fuss and maximum flavour; an air fryer makes light work of quick and clean cuisine and some savvy shortcuts mean impressive fare with time to spare.

Beans and Bacon Macaroni Cheese Pots + Video



A super-easy hunger buster. These snack pots may be small in size but big on flavour and sure to satisfy your hungry teenagers after school or sports games. Use your air fryer for a quick and clean cook.

Air fryer Roast Chicken with Rosemary Wedges + Video



An air fryer makes healthy cooking easier. It circulates the hot, dry air around the food to cook. This roast chicken is super easy and ready in just one hour, crispy on the outside and juicy inside – yes, somewhat rotisserie style!

Air fryer Popcorn Chicken + Video



Air fryer popcorn chicken is simple to prepare and much healthier than deep-fried versions. A crowd pleaser and your new favourite party snack! Kids will love them too.

Air-fried Banana S'mores Boats + Video

Air fryer + bananas =

! Watch whole bananas turn soft and creamy and their flavour intensify to make them the perfect base for S'mores toppings. This quick and easy dessert will have the kids go bananas!