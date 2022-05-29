Zenzo award-winning dairy free cheddar. Photo / Supplied

Let's make classic American burgers - from plant-based animal-free ingredients, with no compromise on flavour.

Wise Boys sauce

Wise Boys is the plant-based Kiwi burger house you'll find hugging that corner of Grey Lynn that falls away into Western Springs, and more recently in downtown Auckland's Commercial Bay. There are no token vege burgers here – everything on the menu – the burgers, fries, salads and shakes - is vegan, including the sauces. Those sauces have proved such a hit that you can now buy the range in supermarkets. There is a range of mayonnaises including spicy and pickle, chipotle and sriracha aioli, and "burger sauce", which screams of a certain special sauce you may enjoy with two patties, lettuce, cheese, onions, on a sesame seed bun every now and then. Grab a jar for $6.99 from supermarkets (or just get a burger delivery if you're feeling lazy – NZ-owned Delivereasy can send dinner right to your door). wiseboys.nz

Wise Boys vegan aioli, mayo and burger sauce. Photo / Supplied

Impossible burger patties

Last year Impossible Meat, (a California-based product that has truly taken the world by storm, with investors such as Jay-Z and Serena Williams) swept into NZ amid a restaurant takeover that saw Impossible koftas arrive at Ponsonby's Fatima's, Impossible pizzas at Hell outlets across the country, lasagna in Waiheke. But now these famous patties are available in your local Countdown, and for anyone keen to cut their meat consumption, they are a winner. They crisp up like a traditional thin-pressed American patty, and their colour and flavour is a good mimic for the real thing. $12 per pack of two, impossiblefoods.com

Impossible Meat, now available in supermarkets. Photo / Supplied

Zenzo dairy-free cheddar

Making it a cheeseburger? At the inaugural Vegan Cheese Awards last year, Zenzo picked up first place for the best cheddar (they picked up the award for best mozzarella too, in case you're leaning towards pizzas this weekend). You'll find Zenzo in supermarkets across the country. zenzo.co.nz