New Year's Eve recipes: Celebratory cocktails

Here's to the end of a pretty crazy year. When you need something a little bit special in your glass for a special occasion, one of these delicious cocktails will set the tone nicely.

Champagne cocktail

This champagne cocktail will be sure to impress your guests. If watermelons aren't in season, substitute with another juicy melon.

Champagne cocktail. Photo / Babiche Martens

Serves 2

2 tsp caster sugar

1 cup watermelon, (chunks, seeds removed)

2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp tequila

1 lime, (juice of, plus another for slicing)

1 bottle champagne

Dried rose petals, to decorate (optional)

1. Mix the sugar and salt together on a saucer. Dip your finger into water then run it around the rim of the glass.

2. Dip into the saucer so the entire rim is coated. Put aside and repeat with the second glass.

3. Puree the watermelon with the tequila and lime, then add bubbly to taste.

4. Pour into glasses and float a couple of rose petals on top. Cut thin slices of lime to decorate the glasses.

- Recipe by Amanda Laird

Cucumber punch

Refreshing, slightly herbaceous and with a zing of ginger, a pitcher of this summer punch will go down a treat.

Cucumber punch. Photo / Tamara West

Makes 1 small jug

1 medium cucumber

1 Tbsp chopped thyme, or marjoram

2 Tbsp ginger juice, made by grating ginger, squeezing out juice and discarding solids

1 lemon, juiced

175ml gin or vodka

250ml crushed ice

500ml ginger beer

1. Slice cucumber in half lengthways, deseed and cut into chunks.

2. Add chopped thyme or marjoram leaves and mix together in a mortar and pestle or cocktail shaker.

3. Add cucumber mixture to a one-litre serving jug with 2 Tbsp fresh ginger juice and lemon juice.

4. Add gin (or vodka) and crushed ice.

5. Stir well, top up with approximately 500ml ginger beer and serve immediately.

- Recipe by Warren Elwin

Chilled mojito

Minty, zesty and fresh, a mojito is a summer winner.

Chilled mojitos. Photo / Babiche Martens

Serves 1

8 mint leaves, torn roughly

½ lime, cut in four wedges

2 Tbsp sugar syrup, see below

45ml rum, white

125ml soda water

Sugar syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1. To make the sugar syrup: Simmer sugar and one cup water for 5-10 minutes until slightly syrupy. Cool, store in a jar in the fridge.

2. To make the cocktail: Place the mint and one lime wedge into a glass and crush using a muddler to release the oils and juice.

3. Add two more wedges and the syrup, then crush again. Fill the glass with ice.

4. Pour the rum over the ice and top with soda.

- Recipe by Angela Casley

